FPSO Market Geography Analysis 2019-2027

The global FPSO market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this FPSO market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the FPSO market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the FPSO market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the FPSO market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the FPSO market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the FPSO market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global FPSO market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

segmented as follows:

Global FPSO Market, by Type

Converted

New-build

Redeployed

Global FPSO Market, by Operator

Small Independent

Large Independent

Leased Operator

Major National Oil Companies (NOC’s)

Global FPSO Market, by Application

Shallow Water

Deep Water

Ultra-deep Water

Global FPSO Market, by Hull

Single Hull

Double Hull

Global FPSO Market, by Propulsion

Self-propelled

Towed

Global FPSO Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Norway Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia India China Malaysia Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Nigeria Angola Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The converted segment accounted for a major share of the FPSO market in 2017 due to low capital requirement and faster deployment of converted FPSOs as compared to new-build FPSOs

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Regulation, by Region

Analysis Investment Scenario, by Key Market Players

Rise in investment in offshore oil and gas exploration, especially in deep water (500 to 1,499 meters) and ultra-deepwater (1,500 meters and above) areas

The report provides an exhaustive list of upcoming and existing list FPSO and its storage capacity, owners, operators, project status, etc.

Latin America is likely to be a leading player of the global FPSO market during the forecast period

What insights readers can gather from the FPSO market report?

A critical study of the FPSO market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every FPSO market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global FPSO landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

