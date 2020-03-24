Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Buccal drug delivery market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Cynapsus, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, MedLab, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Sanofi, Generex Biotechnology Corp and more.

Global Buccal drug delivery market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High demand of buccal drug delivery for ease of drug administration and new products launches are the key factors for market growth.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-buccal-drug-delivery-market

Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market By Indication (Pain Management, Smoking Cessation, Angina Pectoris, Cough and Others), Type (Non-Attached Drug Delivery Systems and Bio-Adhesive Drug Delivery Systems), Design (Matrix Type and Reserviour Type), Dosage Forms (Solid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms, Semi-Solid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms, Liquid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms), Drugs (Oral Bioadhesive Formulation, Sublingual Formulation and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global buccal drug delivery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global buccal drug delivery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global buccal drug delivery market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Cynapsus, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, MedLab, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Sanofi, Generex Biotechnology Corp, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Indivior PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, NAPP PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc and many others.

Market Definition: Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market

Buccal drug delivery is alternative method of oral drug administration in which drug is delivered through buccal mucosa of oral cavity. The drug is usually placed between the upper gums and cheeks to treat various condition and disease. Additionally, buccal drug delivery is preference more compared to other conventional route of administration. The drugs delivered via buccal route are designed to provide sustained release of active ingredients.

According to the statistics published in Alcohol and Drug Foundation, it is estimated up to 37.7% of people aged 14 years and above have used tobacco in the Australia. These growing cases of nicotine consumptions where buccal drug delivery is predominant intervention and high demand of novel therapies are the key drivers for market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase demand of buccal drug delivery for ease of drug administration is propelling the market growth

Growing preference of buccal drug delivery over conventional drug delivery method acts as a market driver

Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms can boost the market growth

Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

Scientific and major technical challenges for developing the drugs to be administered via buccal will hamper the market growth

High cost involved in research and development for novel formulation is restricting the growth of the market

Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrict the growth of this market

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-buccal-drug-delivery-market

Segmentation: Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market

By Indication

Pain Management

Smoking Cessation

Angina Pectoris

Cough

Others

By Type

Non-Attached Drug Delivery Systems

Bio-Adhesive Drug Delivery Systems

By Design

Matrix Type

Reserviour Type

By Dosage Forms

Solid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms Buccal Tablets Wafers Lozenges

Semi-Solid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms Gels Buccal Patches Buccal Films Liquid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms



By Drugs

Oral Bioadhesive Formulation Hydrocartisone Succinate Hypromellose Miconazole Chlorohexidine

Sublingual Formulation Glycerin Trinitrate Others



By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-buccal-drug-delivery-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Sandoz, a subsidiary of Novartis AG launched generic version of suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone), sublingual film for the treatment of opioid dependence. The launchof buprenorphine and naloxone has expanded the company’s generic portfolio in the therapeutic area of psychology

In February 2016, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc and their distributer partner Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc has launched Belbuca (buprenorphine), buccal film for the treatment of severe pain. The launch of Belbuca provides an important new alternative treatment for individuals suffering from chronic pain throughout the world

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global buccal drug delivery market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]