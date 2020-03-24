Gaming Hardware Market Research Trends Analysis by 2028

Global “Gaming Hardware ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of prominent companies operating in the global gaming hardware market. Players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Sony Corporation, Logitech International S.A, Venom UK Ltd, Madcatz, A4TECH, Scuf Gaming International LLC., V-MODA, LLC, Razer Inc. and Turtle Beach.

The global gaming hardware market has been segmented as below:

Global Gaming Hardware Market, by Product Type

Consoles Standard Consoles Handheld Consoles

Accessories Controller (Gamepads, Steering Wheel, JoySticks) Headsets Cameras



Global Gaming Hardware Market, by End-use

Commercial

Residential

Global Gaming Hardware Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



