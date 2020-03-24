Oral Care Market Overview:

The Global Oral Care Market is expected to reach USD 62.2 billion by 2025, from USD 43.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Oral Care Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” in his database. Oral hygiene refers to the practice of keeping one’s mouth healthy as well as free of ailments and bad odour. It also involves keeping other problems at bay such as tooth decay and gum diseases. Regular cleaning and brushing of teeth is very important to maintain oral hygiene and also going on monthly check-ups as suggested by the experts.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), Dr. Fresh, LLC (U.S.), 10 Lion Corporation (Tokyo), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Germany), Henkel KgaA (Germany), Jordan AS (Denmark), Dentaid (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Himalaya (India), Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. (India), Supersmile (U.S.) Ranir, LLC. (U.S.).

By Product (Toothpastes, Toothbrushes And Accessories, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, Denture Products, Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions),

By Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, Dental Dispensaries),



Scope of the Report

The Oral Care Market report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to supply specific and reliable analysis. The report also provides an in depth Market share perspective also as strategic recommendations, manufacturers supported the emerging segments.

The most common dental disorders that are prevalent across the globe are dental caries, periodontitis and gingivitis. Oral care plays an important role in leading a good quality life and overall good health of a person. A healthy mouth disposes off many medical conditions whereas an unhealthy mouth introduced the risk of health problems such as stroke, heart attack and poorly controlled diabetes. The increased awareness about fresh breath and oral care, large number of dental disorders, rise in geriatric population and new advancements in technology are driving the oral care and hygiene market.

According to national institute of dental and craniofacial research, 92% of adults in age group 20 to 64 have dental caries in their permanent teeth. Also, adults in this age group have an average of 3.28% decayed or missing permanent teeth and 13.65% decayed and missing permanent surfaces. Hence due to the increasing teeth problems among people of all age groups, the oral care and hygiene market is expected to grow.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of dental problems and geriatric population

Technical advancements in the oral hygiene products

Rising Incidence Of Periodontal Diseases

Market Restraint:

Pricing issues faced by the key competitive players

Continuous innovation and introduction of new products

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Oral Care Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

