The Healthcare Analytics Market report is a window to the market it allows you know what the market is holding in the forecast period of 2020-2026. Healthcare Analytics Market 2019 Industry and forecast to 2025 report analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, analysis, size, share, demand and industry growth rate etc. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2026.

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Healthcare analytics is also known as clinical data analytics which is the branch of analysis that offers insights into patient records, hospital management, diagnosis and more providing insights on macro and micro levels. Healthcare analytics helps in providing real-time data that can help in deciding the course of future treatment of the patient.

Analytics can be used in multiple ways in today’s healthcare setting, like:

Operations management

Clinical variability (cost/quality/outcomes) assessment

Patient segmentation

Risk management

Population health

Patient monitoring

Some Of The Major Competitors Currently Working In Global Healthcare Analytics Market Are: IBM, Wipro Limited, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, INC., Optum, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd, CitiusTech Inc. Vitreos Health, Ikon Tech IQVIA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC among others

Product Launch:

In 2018, Medtronic plc and its strategic technology partner, IBM Watson Health, announced commercial availability of the Sugar.IQ smart diabetes assistant, a first-of-its-kind intelligent app designed to simplify and improve daily diabetes management

In April, Inovalon announced the launch of Clinical Data Extraction as a Service (CDEaaS) and Natural Language Processing as a Service (NLPaaS), two new offerings of the Inovalon ONE™ Platform

In 2017, VitreosHealth Launched AI-Driven, High-Impact, Digital Member Engagement Solution. This Digital Engagement Service amplifies care management impact to reach more patients at the right time.

In 2018, SAS for Containers was launched . This will help IBM Watson Health to expand their product portfolio and become a strong market player.

In 2018, ExpressCoverage has been launched by McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds (divisions of McKesson Corporation). This is an Integrated eServices platform designed to improve the patient care journey. ExpressCoverage is a new and powerful patient provision platform that will help consumers to connect patients, providers, payers and the life science industry to facilitate patient access and adherence for improved outcomes.

This Healthcare Analytics Market report contains all aspects that are directly or indirectly related to the multiple areas of the global market. Our experts have carefully collated the global Healthcare Analytics Market data and estimated the change in the forecast period. This information in the report helps customers make accurate decisions about market activity Healthcare Analytics Market based on forecasting trends. This report also discusses current or future policy research or regulations that must be initiated by management and market strategies.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation:

The U.S. healthcare analytics market is segmented into five notable segments such as Type, Component, Delivery Model, Application, End User and Geography.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics and prescriptive analytics. In 2019 prescriptive analytics segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. On 2018 , McKesson launched Health Mart Atlas, which is the largest network of high-performing community pharmacies dedicated to delivering high quality care with a personal touch

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The services segment is sub-segmented into support services and business analytics services. In 2019, services segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. On 2018, McKesson acquired RxCrossroads (Louisville, U.S.). With this acquisition McKesson has become a partner with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the patients.

On the basis of delivery model, the market is segmented into on-demand and on-premise. In 2019, on-demand segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, EPSi, Allscripts flagship budgeting, long-range planning, cost accounting and financial decision support platform, announced a partnership with MPA Healthcare Solutions. To be continued….. Detailed Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation



Along with the elaborated information about the key contenders, the global Healthcare Analytics Market report efficiently provides information by segmenting the market on the basis of the type services and products offerings, form of the product, applications of the final products, technology on which the product is based, and others. The report is also bifurcated the market on the basis of regions to analyze the growth pattern of the market in different geographical areas.

The Healthcare Analytics Market report includes the leading advancements and technological up-gradation that engages the user to inhabit with fine business selections, define their future-based priority growth plans, and to implement the necessary actions. The global Healthcare Analytics Market report also offers a detailed summary of key players and their manufacturing procedure with statistical data and profound analysis of the products, contribution, and revenue.

