The Global Osseointegration Implants Market is expected to reach USD 8.38 billion by 2025, from USD 4.91 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Global Osseointegration Implants Market Analysis and Insights:

Osseointegration is process of direct structural and functional connection between living bone and the surface of a load-bearing artificial implant. It is nothing but the fixation of alloplastic materials with a living part of patient for treatment purpose. Cosmetic dentistry has become an integral part of Osseointegration implants. Osseointegration implants are the necessary part of cosmetic dentistry revolution. Demand for these implantable devices is rising day by day for edentulous people.

In osseointegration implants industry, the key providers are launching new products to get market share in huge amount. Along with better technologies for dental implants and increasing number of dental practitioners, the market demand of osseointegration implants market will increase. In June 2017, DePuy Synthes Companies have announced the launch of the VIPER and EXPEDIUM Fenestrated Screw Systems in the U.S. The products would restore the integrity of the spinal column in patients with advanced stage spinal tumours.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing geriatric population.

Increasing number of incidents.

Rapid adoption of better technologies.

High cost requirement.

Some Of The Major Competitors Currently Working In Global Osseointegration Implants Market Are: Bicon, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Osstem Implant, Camlog, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Integrum SE, Camlog, Insights, Inc., The Straumann Group, Nuvasive, Inc, Depuy Synthes Companies, Danaher Corporation, Stryker Corporation, William Demant Holding A/S, Henry Schein Inc, Innovative Manufacturers, among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Osseointegration Implants Market

The global osseointegration implants market is segmented based on product type, material type, end user and geographical segments.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into dental components and bone-anchored prosthesis. Dental component is further segmented into crown and abutment. Abutment is further classified into definitive abutment and temporary abutment. Bone anchored prosthesis is segmented into upper limb and lower limb.

On the basis of material, the market is classified into ceramic implants, zirconia implants, stainless steel implants, and titanium.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and dental clinics.

The Countries Covered In The Osseointegration Implants Market Report Are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil and Rest of South America as part of South America.

