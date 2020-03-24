Industrial Gases Market Industry Shares Report Analysis 2019-2027

Global Industrial Gases Market Viewpoint

In this Industrial Gases market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

competitive landscape presenting a clear picture of the vendor ecosystem. Here, the report offers the global market structure and detailed profiles of some of the prominent companies currently active in the global industrial gases market. Information on the key companies is based on various parameters including key financials, business overview, short-term and long-term strategies, and latest developments by the companies. The analysis of leading players provides the reader an overview of the competitive scenario in the global market for industrial gases.

The report provides an executive summary (including overview, analysis, and key recommendations on the market). The second section consists a brief introduction of the market. Next section includes the viewpoint on the market, featuring the opportunity analysis and macro and micro-economic analysis. The next section in the global industrial gases market offers historical analysis from 2012 to 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2025. This section also covers the market dynamics including driving factors, key challenges, latest trends and opportunities in the global market for industrial gases. The next few sections in the report focus on the value and volume in the global market as well as based on segmentation including gas type, application, and region.

The region-wise forecasts of the industrial gases market offer information on the historical as well as current market size, and key developments and trends in the major regions. The last section of the report highlights research methodology that has been used to derive at the estimated revenue and volume of the global industrial gases market.

Research Methodology

The report has been compiled by using a proven and tested research methodology. It includes both primary and secondary research. To arrive at the overall global market size, key market players, well-established products, industry developments, etc. the report also includes opinions provided by the industry experts, manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. The data collected for the report was also validated using various data sources. Advanced tools were used by researchers to obtain qualitative as well as quantitative data on the global market for industrial gases.

The Global Market for Industrial Gases: Segmentation

The global industrial gases market is segmented into the gas type, application, and region. Based on the gas type, the market is segmented into Oxygen, Acetylene, Nitrogen, Argon, Helium, Carbon Dioxide, and Hydrogen. On the basis of application, the segments include Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication, Healthcare, Automotive & Aerospace, Electronics, Energy, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, and Other industries. Geographically, the global industrial gases market is segmented into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

