Smart transportation or intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an innovative transportation structure that aims to provide new services for traffic and transport management systems. Smart transportation enables several users to be more organized, and make safer and smarter use of transport networks. This system is applicable in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management. The increasing adoption of smart technologies in the transportation infrastructure and also the demand of integrated security and safety system for improving public safety will drive the smart transportation market in future.

Some of the key players of Smart Transportation Market:

Cubic Corporation, Indra Sistemas S.A., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Alstom SA, General Electric Company, Thales Group, TomTom International B.V., LG CNS Corporation, Xerox Corporation

Smart Transportation Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Smart Transportation key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Smart Transportation market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Segmentation by System:

Integrated Supervision System

Traffic Management System

Parking Management System

Insurance Telematics System

Passenger information system

Ticketing Management System

Segmentation by Services:

Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Major Regions play vital role in Smart Transportation market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Smart Transportation Market from 2020 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Smart Transportation Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2025. Forecast and analysis of Smart Transportation Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

