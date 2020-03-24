Mobility Aid Devices Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top 10 Global Players

Global “Mobility Aid Devices ” Market Research Study

companies profiled in the global mobility aid devices market include Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Ottobock, Investor AB (Patricia Industries-Permobil), Medical Depot, Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp., GF Health Products, Inc., Merits Co. Ltd., and MEYRA Group.

The global mobility aid devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Mobility Aid Devices Market, by Product

Wheelchairs Manual Power

Mobility Scooters Boot Scooter Midsize Scooter Road Scooter

Walking Aids Canes Crutches Walkers

Mobility Lifts

Global Mobility Aid Devices Market, by End-user

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facilities

Others

Global Mobility Aid Devices Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



