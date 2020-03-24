North America Market Projected to Augment at a Notable Cagr During the Forecast Period until 2028

The global North America market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

market taxonomy section dissects the North America recreational vehicles market into key market segments.

In the next section, the report analyzes key market dynamics and presents an independent analysis of various factors, challenges, and market trends that will define the market in the next few years. The following sections quantify the North America recreational vehicles market analysis by presenting data on the market size along with key performance metrics. The last section of the report studies the market performance of some of the top companies operating in the North America recreational vehicles market. The report profiles few of the leading market players and presents a detailed analysis of their overall business performance and a comprehensive evaluation of their short-term and long-term business and go-to-market strategies.

North America recreational vehicles market: Segmentation

By Exterior Construction Material

Wood

Aluminium

Fiberglass

Steel

Others

By Type

Motorhomes Class A Motor Homes Gasoline Diesel Class B Motor Homes Gasoline Diesel Class C Motor Homes Gasoline Diesel

Travel Trailers & Campers Conventional Travel Trailers Fifth-wheel Travel Trailers

Camping Trailers Folding Camping Trailer Truck Camper



Country

U.S.

Canada

Research methodology

Persistence Market Research has carried out in-depth secondary research to ascertain the overall market size, top players in this industry, top products and top industry associations. The team of analysts has fetched some important information from the market by talking to the key market players operating in the North America recreational vehicles market. The obtained data is then sliced, diced and validated using the triangulation method and further scrutinized using advanced tools to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights into the North America recreational vehicles market.

Key metrics

The report on the North America recreational vehicles market encapsulates the key metrics that accurately describe the North America recreational vehicles market and uses this data to compare market performance across the various segments and regions. The nature of the global economy is very volatile and hence besides estimating the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for this regional market, the report also analyzes the North America recreational vehicles market on the basis of growth parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities likely to emerge in the North America recreational vehicles market. Further, the report studies the different market segments by conducting a Basis Point Share (BPS) analysis to understand the relative contribution of individual segments to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify the many key trends governing the North America recreational vehicles market.

Another notable feature of this report is a revenue forecast analysis of the North America recreational vehicles market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. While this is usually overlooked when forecasting the market, absolute dollar opportunity analysis is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that market providers can look to achieve and also to identify potential resources in the North America recreational vehicles market. Finally, to study the different market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the North America recreational vehicles market, Persistence Market Research has included a market attractiveness index to help leading market players identify current and future market opportunities across the North America recreational vehicles market.

Research summary

Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers

Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each segment

Bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers

Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, personal disposable incomes, demographic condition, consumer confidence, urbanization, and imports-exports have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers

