Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Size, Production, Consumption, Export and Import, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Types and Applications, Forecast to 2027

The global Off-Street Parking Management Systems market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Off-Street Parking Management Systems market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Off-Street Parking Management Systems market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Off-Street Parking Management Systems market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Off-Street Parking Management Systems market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Off-Street Parking Management Systems market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Off-Street Parking Management Systems market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Off-Street Parking Management Systems market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

Market Taxonomy

By SCS Parking Software On Premise Cloud- based System Devices Entry/Exit Terminals Hands- Free/connected Stand Alone Card Readers Validation Solution Desktop Validation Unit Web Based Electronic Validations I- Based Validation Unit Pay on Foot Stations Automatic Pay Stations Credit Card/ Cash LPR System Others

Professional Services Consulting Deployment And Customization Maintenance and support

By Solutions Access control Parking fee and revenue management Parking reservation management Valet parking management Parking guidance and slot management Others

By End-user Government and municipalities Airports Healthcare Corporate and commercial parks Commercial Institutions Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



