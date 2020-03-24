Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market : In-depth Study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2019-2028

The global Oil and Gas Data Monetization market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Oil and Gas Data Monetization market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Competitive Dynamics

Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Informatica Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Datawatch, Drillinginfo, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Hortonworks, Inc., Capgemini SE, Newgen Software, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Cisco Software, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., MapR Technologies, Inc., Palantir Solutions, and OSIsoft LLC, Infosys Limited and NETSCOUT are some of thekey playersthathave been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments,and other such strategic information pertaining to these players havebeen provided as part of company profiling.

The global oil and gasdata monetization market is segmented as below:

Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market, by Method

Direct Data Monetization

Indirect Data Monetization

Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market, by Component

Data-as-a-service

Professional Services

Software/Platform

Global Oil and Gas Direct Data Monetization Market, by Application

Upstream Conventional Unconventional

Midstream

Downstream

Global Oil and Gas Indirect Data Monetization Market, by Application

Upstream Conventional Unconventional

Midstream

Downstream

Global Upstream Oil and Gas Direct Data Monetization Market, by E&P Lifecycle

Exploration

Development

Production

Global Upstream Oil and Gas Indirect Data Monetization Market, by E&P Lifecycle

Exploration

Development

Production

Global Upstream Oil and Gas Direct Data Monetization Market, by Oil Companies

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repositories (NDRs)

Oil and Gas Service Companies

Global Upstream Oil and Gas Indirect Data Monetization Market, by Oil Companies

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repositories (NDRs)

Oil and Gas Service Companies

Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market, by Country

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

The U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Brazil

Rest of South America

What insights readers can gather from the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market report?

A critical study of the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Oil and Gas Data Monetization market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Oil and Gas Data Monetization landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Oil and Gas Data Monetization market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Oil and Gas Data Monetization market share and why? What strategies are the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Oil and Gas Data Monetization market? What factors are negatively affecting the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market growth? What will be the value of the global Oil and Gas Data Monetization market by the end of 2029?

