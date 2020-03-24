Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market : In-depth Study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2019-2028

The global Oil and Gas Data Monetization market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Oil and Gas Data Monetization market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Oil and Gas Data Monetization market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
Competitive Dynamics
Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Informatica Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Datawatch, Drillinginfo, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Hortonworks, Inc., Capgemini SE, Newgen Software, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Cisco Software, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., MapR Technologies, Inc., Palantir Solutions, and OSIsoft LLC, Infosys Limited and NETSCOUT are some of thekey playersthathave been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, recent developments,and other such strategic information pertaining to these players havebeen provided as part of company profiling.
The global oil and gasdata monetization market is segmented as below:
Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market, by Method
- Direct Data Monetization
- Indirect Data Monetization
Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market, by Component
- Data-as-a-service
- Professional Services
- Software/Platform
Global Oil and Gas Direct Data Monetization Market, by Application
- Upstream
- Conventional
- Unconventional
- Midstream
- Downstream
Global Oil and Gas Indirect Data Monetization Market, by Application
Global Upstream Oil and Gas Direct Data Monetization Market, by E&P Lifecycle
- Exploration
- Development
- Production
Global Upstream Oil and Gas Indirect Data Monetization Market, by E&P Lifecycle
Global Upstream Oil and Gas Direct Data Monetization Market, by Oil Companies
- National Oil Companies (NOCs)
- Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)
- National Data Repositories (NDRs)
- Oil and Gas Service Companies
Global Upstream Oil and Gas Indirect Data Monetization Market, by Oil Companies
Global Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market, by Country
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
