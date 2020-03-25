Biscuits comprise nutritional factors such as carbohydrates, fats, and fibers which are essential to human health. The nutritional value of biscuits makes them a highly preferred breakfast meal worldwide. Characteristically, biscuits being easy to carry, store, can be consumed as per choice. Every person of each age group can enjoy biscuits as the convenient food product. Biscuits can be consumed along with beverages like tea and coffee or as it is. Therefore, premium quality biscuits contain a rich taste and flavor and are heavily consumed.
In 2019, the market size of Biscuits is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biscuits.
This report studies the global market size of Biscuits, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Biscuits sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Kraft Foods
MARS
Nestle
Danone Group
Britannia Industries
Lotus Bakeries
Mondelez International
ITC Limited
Campbell Soup Company
The Kellogg Company
Dali Food Group
Brutons Biscuit Company
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi
Cornu AG
United Biscuits Company
Kambly
Walkers Shortbread
The Hershey Company
Market Segment by Product Type
Sweet Biscuits
Savory
Crackers
Filled/Coated
Wafers
Market Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Biscuits status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Biscuits manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biscuits are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Biscuits Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Sweet Biscuits
1.3.3 Savory
1.3.4 Crackers
1.3.5 Filled/Coated
1.3.6 Wafers
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Biscuits Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.4.3 Independent Retailers
1.4.4 Convenience Stores
1.4.5 Specialist Retailers
1.4.6 Online Retailers
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Biscuits Market Size
2.1.1 Global Biscuits Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Biscuits Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Biscuits Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Biscuits Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Biscuits Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Biscuits Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Biscuits Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Biscuits Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Biscuits Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Biscuits Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Biscuits Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Biscuits Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Biscuits Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biscuits Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Biscuits Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Sweet Biscuits Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Savory Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Crackers Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Filled/Coated Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Wafers Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Biscuits Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Biscuits Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Biscuits Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Biscuits Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Biscuits Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Biscuits Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Biscuits Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Biscuits Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Biscuits Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Biscuits Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Biscuits Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Biscuits Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Biscuits Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Biscuits Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Biscuits Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Biscuits Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Biscuits Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Biscuits Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Biscuits Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Kraft Foods
10.1.1 Kraft Foods Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Biscuits
10.1.4 Biscuits Product Introduction
10.1.5 Kraft Foods Recent Development
10.2 MARS
10.2.1 MARS Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Biscuits
10.2.4 Biscuits Product Introduction
10.2.5 MARS Recent Development
10.3 Nestle
10.3.1 Nestle Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Biscuits
10.3.4 Biscuits Product Introduction
10.3.5 Nestle Recent Development
10.4 Danone Group
10.4.1 Danone Group Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Biscuits
10.4.4 Biscuits Product Introduction
10.4.5 Danone Group Recent Development
10.5 Britannia Industries
10.5.1 Britannia Industries Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Biscuits
10.5.4 Biscuits Product Introduction
10.5.5 Britannia Industries Recent Development
10.6 Lotus Bakeries
10.6.1 Lotus Bakeries Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Biscuits
10.6.4 Biscuits Product Introduction
10.6.5 Lotus Bakeries Recent Development
10.7 Mondelez International
10.7.1 Mondelez International Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Biscuits
10.7.4 Biscuits Product Introduction
10.7.5 Mondelez International Recent Development
10.8 ITC Limited
10.8.1 ITC Limited Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Biscuits
10.8.4 Biscuits Product Introduction
10.8.5 ITC Limited Recent Development
10.9 Campbell Soup Company
10.9.1 Campbell Soup Company Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Biscuits
10.9.4 Biscuits Product Introduction
10.9.5 Campbell Soup Company Recent Development
10.10 The Kellogg Company
10.10.1 The Kellogg Company Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Biscuits
10.10.4 Biscuits Product Introduction
10.10.5 The Kellogg Company Recent Development
10.11 Dali Food Group
10.12 Brutons Biscuit Company
10.13 Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi
10.14 Cornu AG
10.15 United Biscuits Company
10.16 Kambly
10.17 Walkers Shortbread
10.18 The Hershey Company
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Biscuits Sales Channels
11.2.2 Biscuits Distributors
11.3 Biscuits Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Biscuits Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Biscuits Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Biscuits Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Biscuits Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Biscuits Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Biscuits Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
