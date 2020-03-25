Food Enzymes (including animals, plants, microorganisms) to extract the substances capable of biocatalysis, supplemented by other ingredients, used to accelerate the process of food processing and products to improve the quality of food products.
APAC is the fastest growing market for food enzymes driven by the intensifying food processingctor.
In 2019, the market size of Food Enzymes is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Enzymes.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3607903
This report studies the global market size of Food Enzymes, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Food Enzymes sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Archer Daniels Midland
CP Kelco
Cargill
DSM
E.I. DuPont
Enmex
Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts
Kerry Group
Novozymes
Puratos
Sunson Industry
Amano Enzymeorporated
Dyadic Internationa
Maps Enzyme
Biocatalysts
AUM Enzymes
Rossari Biotech
Market Segment by Product Type
Amylase
Pectinase
Protease
Cellulase
Market Segment by Application
Processed Foods
Dairy Products
Bakery Products
Candy
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Food Enzymes status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Food Enzymes manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Enzymes are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-food-enzymes-market-research-report-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Food Enzymes Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Amylase
1.3.3 Pectinase
1.3.4 Protease
1.3.5 Cellulase
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Food Enzymes Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Processed Foods
1.4.3 Dairy Products
1.4.4 Bakery Products
1.4.5 Candy
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Food Enzymes Market Size
2.1.1 Global Food Enzymes Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Food Enzymes Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Food Enzymes Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Food Enzymes Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Food Enzymes Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Food Enzymes Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Food Enzymes Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Food Enzymes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Food Enzymes Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Food Enzymes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Food Enzymes Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Food Enzymes Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Food Enzymes Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Enzymes Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Food Enzymes Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Amylase Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Pectinase Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Protease Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Cellulase Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Food Enzymes Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Food Enzymes Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Food Enzymes Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Food Enzymes Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Food Enzymes Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Food Enzymes Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Food Enzymes Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Food Enzymes Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Food Enzymes Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Food Enzymes Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Food Enzymes Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Food Enzymes Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Food Enzymes Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Food Enzymes Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Food Enzymes Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Food Enzymes Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Food Enzymes Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Food Enzymes Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Food Enzymes Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Archer Daniels Midland
10.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Enzymes
10.1.4 Food Enzymes Product Introduction
10.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development
10.2 CP Kelco
10.2.1 CP Kelco Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Enzymes
10.2.4 Food Enzymes Product Introduction
10.2.5 CP Kelco Recent Development
10.3 Cargill
10.3.1 Cargill Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Enzymes
10.3.4 Food Enzymes Product Introduction
10.3.5 Cargill Recent Development
10.4 DSM
10.4.1 DSM Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Enzymes
10.4.4 Food Enzymes Product Introduction
10.4.5 DSM Recent Development
10.5 E.I. DuPont
10.5.1 E.I. DuPont Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Enzymes
10.5.4 Food Enzymes Product Introduction
10.5.5 E.I. DuPont Recent Development
10.6 Enmex
10.6.1 Enmex Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Enzymes
10.6.4 Food Enzymes Product Introduction
10.6.5 Enmex Recent Development
10.7 Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts
10.7.1 Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Enzymes
10.7.4 Food Enzymes Product Introduction
10.7.5 Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Recent Development
10.8 Kerry Group
10.8.1 Kerry Group Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Enzymes
10.8.4 Food Enzymes Product Introduction
10.8.5 Kerry Group Recent Development
10.9 Novozymes
10.9.1 Novozymes Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Enzymes
10.9.4 Food Enzymes Product Introduction
10.9.5 Novozymes Recent Development
10.10 Puratos
10.10.1 Puratos Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Enzymes
10.10.4 Food Enzymes Product Introduction
10.10.5 Puratos Recent Development
10.11 Sunson Industry
10.12 Amano Enzymeorporated
10.13 Dyadic Internationa
10.14 Maps Enzyme
10.15 Biocatalysts
10.16 AUM Enzymes
10.17 Rossari Biotech
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Food Enzymes Sales Channels
11.2.2 Food Enzymes Distributors
11.3 Food Enzymes Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Food Enzymes Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Food Enzymes Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Food Enzymes Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Food Enzymes Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Food Enzymes Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Food Enzymes Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3607903
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155