Morels are the most desired mushrooms in the world. Unlike other edible mushrooms such as Oyster and Portobello, Morel Mushrooms are not grocery farmed but are gathered from the wild and possess substantial economic importance.

The morel mushrooms thrive in burnt areas such as areas after forest fires. The edible part of the morel mushroom is the fruiting part of the underground organism called ‘mycelium’ that is symbiotically attached to the trees. Morel Mushrooms cannot be defined of a specific shape, size or color. Their shape varies from puffed up round pear shaped to flat oblong rectangular. They can be grey or yellow in color and the size may vary from few inches to half a feet. However, all the Morel Mushrooms have a similar honeycomb like structure on the exterior which helps the hunters to identify them.

Among Asian countries, China and India are the significant manufacturers of morel mushrooms due to favorable environment condition, also cheap and high availability of laborers. Asia-Pacific represents the considerably high market share and is expected to grow substantially in the forecast period. North America is experiencing a rapid growth in terms of morel mushrooms consumption due to rising demand for specialty mushroom across the region. Europe is also expected to be the major consumer for morel mushroom. Increasing demand for specialty mushroom in restaurants is expected to drive the market growth across the region.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3607904

In 2019, the market size of Morel Mushroom is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Morel Mushroom.

This report studies the global market size of Morel Mushroom, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Morel Mushroom sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Wiebke Trading

Lijiang Huali Bio-Product

Georgian Herbs

Segur Obier

Liaoning Huixin (Fusen) Food

Ekofrut

Niba Ltd

Sai Saffron

Virgin Food Technology

Kashmir Walnut Group

Yunnan Green Wild Funji

Kashif Hussan

John and Joel Corporation

Kunming Johnleemushroom

Konkordia Food

Market Segment by Product Type

Black Morels

Yellow Morels

Half Free Morels

Market Segment by Application

Retail Sales

Online Retail

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Morel Mushroom status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Morel Mushroom manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Morel Mushroom are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-morel-mushroom-market-research-report-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Morel Mushroom Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Black Morels

1.3.3 Yellow Morels

1.3.4 Half Free Morels

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Morel Mushroom Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Retail Sales

1.4.3 Online Retail

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Morel Mushroom Market Size

2.1.1 Global Morel Mushroom Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Morel Mushroom Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Morel Mushroom Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Morel Mushroom Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Morel Mushroom Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Morel Mushroom Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Morel Mushroom Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Morel Mushroom Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Morel Mushroom Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Morel Mushroom Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Morel Mushroom Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Morel Mushroom Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Morel Mushroom Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Morel Mushroom Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Morel Mushroom Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Black Morels Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Yellow Morels Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Half Free Morels Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Morel Mushroom Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Morel Mushroom Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Morel Mushroom Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Morel Mushroom Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Morel Mushroom Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Morel Mushroom Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Morel Mushroom Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Morel Mushroom Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Morel Mushroom Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Morel Mushroom Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Morel Mushroom Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Morel Mushroom Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Morel Mushroom Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Morel Mushroom Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Morel Mushroom Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Morel Mushroom Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Morel Mushroom Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Morel Mushroom Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Morel Mushroom Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Wiebke Trading

10.1.1 Wiebke Trading Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Morel Mushroom

10.1.4 Morel Mushroom Product Introduction

10.1.5 Wiebke Trading Recent Development

10.2 Lijiang Huali Bio-Product

10.2.1 Lijiang Huali Bio-Product Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Morel Mushroom

10.2.4 Morel Mushroom Product Introduction

10.2.5 Lijiang Huali Bio-Product Recent Development

10.3 Georgian Herbs

10.3.1 Georgian Herbs Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Morel Mushroom

10.3.4 Morel Mushroom Product Introduction

10.3.5 Georgian Herbs Recent Development

10.4 Segur Obier

10.4.1 Segur Obier Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Morel Mushroom

10.4.4 Morel Mushroom Product Introduction

10.4.5 Segur Obier Recent Development

10.5 Liaoning Huixin (Fusen) Food

10.5.1 Liaoning Huixin (Fusen) Food Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Morel Mushroom

10.5.4 Morel Mushroom Product Introduction

10.5.5 Liaoning Huixin (Fusen) Food Recent Development

10.6 Ekofrut

10.6.1 Ekofrut Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Morel Mushroom

10.6.4 Morel Mushroom Product Introduction

10.6.5 Ekofrut Recent Development

10.7 Niba Ltd

10.7.1 Niba Ltd Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Morel Mushroom

10.7.4 Morel Mushroom Product Introduction

10.7.5 Niba Ltd Recent Development

10.8 Sai Saffron

10.8.1 Sai Saffron Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Morel Mushroom

10.8.4 Morel Mushroom Product Introduction

10.8.5 Sai Saffron Recent Development

10.9 Virgin Food Technology

10.9.1 Virgin Food Technology Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Morel Mushroom

10.9.4 Morel Mushroom Product Introduction

10.9.5 Virgin Food Technology Recent Development

10.10 Kashmir Walnut Group

10.10.1 Kashmir Walnut Group Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Morel Mushroom

10.10.4 Morel Mushroom Product Introduction

10.10.5 Kashmir Walnut Group Recent Development

10.11 Yunnan Green Wild Funji

10.12 Kashif Hussan

10.13 John and Joel Corporation

10.14 Kunming Johnleemushroom

10.15 Konkordia Food

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Morel Mushroom Sales Channels

11.2.2 Morel Mushroom Distributors

11.3 Morel Mushroom Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Morel Mushroom Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Morel Mushroom Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Morel Mushroom Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Morel Mushroom Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Morel Mushroom Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Morel Mushroom Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3607904

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155