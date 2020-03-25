Great-tasting products that either combine the texture of real meat with the health benefits of soy protein or replace meat altogether, meat substitute are now a fixture in many consumer households.

The market is driven by factors such as rising health concerns (which include obesity and diabetes) due to consumption of meat products. Also, due to the health benefits provided by meat substitute products, such as weight loss and general wellbeing, the market for these products is projected to grow.

On the basis of type, the tofu & tofu ingredients segment accounted for the largest share of the meat substitutes market in 2017, followed by textured vegetable protein segment. Meat substitutes such as tempeh and tofu are rich in proteins and minerals, since they are derived from soy; moreover, they have become a popular meat alternative among vegetarians and vegan consumers for their health benefits.

Europe was the largest market for meat substitutes in 2017. The market is characterized by the presence of large-scale meat substitute manufacturers such as Quorn Foods (UK) and Meatless (Netherlands). The increasing number of new modified meat-free product launches by manufacturers such low-fat and fortified snack with meat substitutes act as catalysts for the growth of meat substitutes market.

In 2019, the market size of Meat Substitute is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Meat Substitute.

This report studies the global market size of Meat Substitute, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Meat Substitute sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Amy’s Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Cauldron Foods

Gardein Protein International

Quorn Foods

Vbites Food

Morningstar Farms

MGP Ingredients

Sonic Biochem Extractions

Archer Daniels Midland

DuPont

Nisshin OilliO

VBites

Impossible foods

Sunfed foods

Tofurky

Field Roast

Yves Veggie Cuisine

Trader Joe’s

Lightlife

Boca Burger

Market Segment by Product Type

Tofu-based

Tempeh-based

TVP-based

Seitan-based

Quorn-based

Others

Market Segment by Application

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Meat Substitute status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Meat Substitute manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meat Substitute are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Meat Substitute Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Tofu-based

1.3.3 Tempeh-based

1.3.4 TVP-based

1.3.5 Seitan-based

1.3.6 Quorn-based

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Meat Substitute Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Vegetarian

1.4.3 Non-vegetarian

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Meat Substitute Market Size

2.1.1 Global Meat Substitute Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Meat Substitute Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Meat Substitute Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Meat Substitute Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Meat Substitute Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Meat Substitute Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Meat Substitute Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Meat Substitute Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Meat Substitute Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Meat Substitute Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Meat Substitute Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Meat Substitute Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Tofu-based Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Tempeh-based Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 TVP-based Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Seitan-based Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.5 Quorn-based Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.6 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Meat Substitute Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Meat Substitute Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Meat Substitute Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Meat Substitute Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Meat Substitute Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Amy’s Kitchen

10.1.1 Amy’s Kitchen Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute

10.1.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction

10.1.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development

10.2 Beyond Meat

10.2.1 Beyond Meat Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute

10.2.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction

10.2.5 Beyond Meat Recent Development

10.3 Cauldron Foods

10.3.1 Cauldron Foods Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute

10.3.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction

10.3.5 Cauldron Foods Recent Development

10.4 Gardein Protein International

10.4.1 Gardein Protein International Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute

10.4.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction

10.4.5 Gardein Protein International Recent Development

10.5 Quorn Foods

10.5.1 Quorn Foods Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute

10.5.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction

10.5.5 Quorn Foods Recent Development

10.6 Vbites Food

10.6.1 Vbites Food Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute

10.6.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction

10.6.5 Vbites Food Recent Development

10.7 Morningstar Farms

10.7.1 Morningstar Farms Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute

10.7.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction

10.7.5 Morningstar Farms Recent Development

10.8 MGP Ingredients

10.8.1 MGP Ingredients Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute

10.8.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction

10.8.5 MGP Ingredients Recent Development

10.9 Sonic Biochem Extractions

10.9.1 Sonic Biochem Extractions Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute

10.9.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction

10.9.5 Sonic Biochem Extractions Recent Development

10.10 Archer Daniels Midland

10.10.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute

10.10.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction

10.10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

10.11 DuPont

10.12 Nisshin OilliO

10.13 VBites

10.14 Impossible foods

10.15 Sunfed foods

10.16 Tofurky

10.17 Field Roast

10.18 Yves Veggie Cuisine

10.19 Trader Joe’s

10.20 Lightlife

10.21 Boca Burger

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Meat Substitute Sales Channels

11.2.2 Meat Substitute Distributors

11.3 Meat Substitute Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Meat Substitute Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Meat Substitute Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Meat Substitute Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

