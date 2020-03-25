Great-tasting products that either combine the texture of real meat with the health benefits of soy protein or replace meat altogether, meat substitute are now a fixture in many consumer households.
The market is driven by factors such as rising health concerns (which include obesity and diabetes) due to consumption of meat products. Also, due to the health benefits provided by meat substitute products, such as weight loss and general wellbeing, the market for these products is projected to grow.
On the basis of type, the tofu & tofu ingredients segment accounted for the largest share of the meat substitutes market in 2017, followed by textured vegetable protein segment. Meat substitutes such as tempeh and tofu are rich in proteins and minerals, since they are derived from soy; moreover, they have become a popular meat alternative among vegetarians and vegan consumers for their health benefits.
Europe was the largest market for meat substitutes in 2017. The market is characterized by the presence of large-scale meat substitute manufacturers such as Quorn Foods (UK) and Meatless (Netherlands). The increasing number of new modified meat-free product launches by manufacturers such low-fat and fortified snack with meat substitutes act as catalysts for the growth of meat substitutes market.
In 2019, the market size of Meat Substitute is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Meat Substitute.
This report studies the global market size of Meat Substitute, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Meat Substitute sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Amy’s Kitchen
Beyond Meat
Cauldron Foods
Gardein Protein International
Quorn Foods
Vbites Food
Morningstar Farms
MGP Ingredients
Sonic Biochem Extractions
Archer Daniels Midland
DuPont
Nisshin OilliO
VBites
Impossible foods
Sunfed foods
Tofurky
Field Roast
Yves Veggie Cuisine
Trader Joe’s
Lightlife
Boca Burger
Market Segment by Product Type
Tofu-based
Tempeh-based
TVP-based
Seitan-based
Quorn-based
Others
Market Segment by Application
Vegetarian
Non-vegetarian
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Meat Substitute status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Meat Substitute manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meat Substitute are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Meat Substitute Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Tofu-based
1.3.3 Tempeh-based
1.3.4 TVP-based
1.3.5 Seitan-based
1.3.6 Quorn-based
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Meat Substitute Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Vegetarian
1.4.3 Non-vegetarian
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Meat Substitute Market Size
2.1.1 Global Meat Substitute Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Meat Substitute Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Meat Substitute Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Meat Substitute Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Meat Substitute Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Meat Substitute Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Meat Substitute Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Meat Substitute Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Meat Substitute Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Meat Substitute Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Meat Substitute Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Meat Substitute Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Tofu-based Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Tempeh-based Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 TVP-based Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Seitan-based Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Quorn-based Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.6 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Meat Substitute Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Meat Substitute Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Meat Substitute Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Meat Substitute Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Meat Substitute Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Meat Substitute Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Amy’s Kitchen
10.1.1 Amy’s Kitchen Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute
10.1.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction
10.1.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development
10.2 Beyond Meat
10.2.1 Beyond Meat Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute
10.2.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction
10.2.5 Beyond Meat Recent Development
10.3 Cauldron Foods
10.3.1 Cauldron Foods Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute
10.3.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction
10.3.5 Cauldron Foods Recent Development
10.4 Gardein Protein International
10.4.1 Gardein Protein International Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute
10.4.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction
10.4.5 Gardein Protein International Recent Development
10.5 Quorn Foods
10.5.1 Quorn Foods Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute
10.5.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction
10.5.5 Quorn Foods Recent Development
10.6 Vbites Food
10.6.1 Vbites Food Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute
10.6.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction
10.6.5 Vbites Food Recent Development
10.7 Morningstar Farms
10.7.1 Morningstar Farms Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute
10.7.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction
10.7.5 Morningstar Farms Recent Development
10.8 MGP Ingredients
10.8.1 MGP Ingredients Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute
10.8.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction
10.8.5 MGP Ingredients Recent Development
10.9 Sonic Biochem Extractions
10.9.1 Sonic Biochem Extractions Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute
10.9.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction
10.9.5 Sonic Biochem Extractions Recent Development
10.10 Archer Daniels Midland
10.10.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Meat Substitute
10.10.4 Meat Substitute Product Introduction
10.10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development
10.11 DuPont
10.12 Nisshin OilliO
10.13 VBites
10.14 Impossible foods
10.15 Sunfed foods
10.16 Tofurky
10.17 Field Roast
10.18 Yves Veggie Cuisine
10.19 Trader Joe’s
10.20 Lightlife
10.21 Boca Burger
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Meat Substitute Sales Channels
11.2.2 Meat Substitute Distributors
11.3 Meat Substitute Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Meat Substitute Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Meat Substitute Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Meat Substitute Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
