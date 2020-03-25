Packaging drinking water is drinking water (e.g., well water, distilled water, mineral water, or spring water) packaged in plastic or glass water bottles. Bottled water may be carbonated or not. Sizes range from small single serving bottles to large carboys for water coolers.
In 2019, the market size of Packaged Drinking Water is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Packaged Drinking Water.
This report studies the global market size of Packaged Drinking Water, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Packaged Drinking Water sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Amcor
Ball Corporation
BEMIS
Crown Holdings
O-I
Allied Glass
Ardagh Group
Can Pack Group
CKS Packaging
Evergreen Packaging
Genpak
HUBER Packaging
AptarGroup
International Paper
Kian Joo
Mondi
Parksons
Market Segment by Product Type
Metal Bottle
Glass Bottle
Plastic Bottle
Market Segment by Application
Mineral water Company
Drinks Company
Household Use
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Packaged Drinking Water status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Packaged Drinking Water manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Packaged Drinking Water are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Packaged Drinking Water Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Metal Bottle
1.3.3 Glass Bottle
1.3.4 Plastic Bottle
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Packaged Drinking Water Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Mineral water Company
1.4.3 Drinks Company
1.4.4 Household Use
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Packaged Drinking Water Market Size
2.1.1 Global Packaged Drinking Water Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Packaged Drinking Water Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Packaged Drinking Water Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Packaged Drinking Water Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Packaged Drinking Water Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Packaged Drinking Water Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Packaged Drinking Water Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Packaged Drinking Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Packaged Drinking Water Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Packaged Drinking Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Packaged Drinking Water Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Packaged Drinking Water Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Packaged Drinking Water Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Packaged Drinking Water Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Packaged Drinking Water Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Metal Bottle Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Glass Bottle Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Plastic Bottle Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Packaged Drinking Water Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Packaged Drinking Water Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Packaged Drinking Water Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Packaged Drinking Water Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Packaged Drinking Water Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Packaged Drinking Water Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Packaged Drinking Water Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Packaged Drinking Water Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Packaged Drinking Water Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Packaged Drinking Water Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Packaged Drinking Water Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Packaged Drinking Water Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Packaged Drinking Water Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Packaged Drinking Water Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Packaged Drinking Water Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Packaged Drinking Water Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Packaged Drinking Water Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Packaged Drinking Water Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Packaged Drinking Water Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Amcor
10.1.1 Amcor Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Drinking Water
10.1.4 Packaged Drinking Water Product Introduction
10.1.5 Amcor Recent Development
10.2 Ball Corporation
10.2.1 Ball Corporation Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Drinking Water
10.2.4 Packaged Drinking Water Product Introduction
10.2.5 Ball Corporation Recent Development
10.3 BEMIS
10.3.1 BEMIS Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Drinking Water
10.3.4 Packaged Drinking Water Product Introduction
10.3.5 BEMIS Recent Development
10.4 Crown Holdings
10.4.1 Crown Holdings Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Drinking Water
10.4.4 Packaged Drinking Water Product Introduction
10.4.5 Crown Holdings Recent Development
10.5 O-I
10.5.1 O-I Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Drinking Water
10.5.4 Packaged Drinking Water Product Introduction
10.5.5 O-I Recent Development
10.6 Allied Glass
10.6.1 Allied Glass Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Drinking Water
10.6.4 Packaged Drinking Water Product Introduction
10.6.5 Allied Glass Recent Development
10.7 Ardagh Group
10.7.1 Ardagh Group Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Drinking Water
10.7.4 Packaged Drinking Water Product Introduction
10.7.5 Ardagh Group Recent Development
10.8 Can Pack Group
10.8.1 Can Pack Group Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Drinking Water
10.8.4 Packaged Drinking Water Product Introduction
10.8.5 Can Pack Group Recent Development
10.9 CKS Packaging
10.9.1 CKS Packaging Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Drinking Water
10.9.4 Packaged Drinking Water Product Introduction
10.9.5 CKS Packaging Recent Development
10.10 Evergreen Packaging
10.10.1 Evergreen Packaging Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Packaged Drinking Water
10.10.4 Packaged Drinking Water Product Introduction
10.10.5 Evergreen Packaging Recent Development
10.11 Genpak
10.12 HUBER Packaging
10.13 AptarGroup
10.14 International Paper
10.15 Kian Joo
10.16 Mondi
10.17 Parksons
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Packaged Drinking Water Sales Channels
11.2.2 Packaged Drinking Water Distributors
11.3 Packaged Drinking Water Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Packaged Drinking Water Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Packaged Drinking Water Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Packaged Drinking Water Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Packaged Drinking Water Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Packaged Drinking Water Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Packaged Drinking Water Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
