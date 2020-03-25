Plant-based proteins refer to the proteins of pea, rice, together with those of soybeans.
The plant-based proteins market is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing applications in food and beverage industrials.
In 2019, the market size of Plant-Based Proteins is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plant-Based Proteins.
This report studies the global market size of Plant-Based Proteins, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Plant-Based Proteins sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Glanbia
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours
Roquette Freres
Archer-Daniels Midland
Cargill
Burcon Nutrascience
Cosucra Groupe Warcoing
Agt Food & Ingredients
Ingredion
CHS
The Scoular
Fuji Oil
Wilmar
Ag Processing
Batory Foods
Devansoy
Crown Soya Protein
Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry
Gushen
Biopress
Market Segment by Product Type
Soy Protein
Wheat Protein
Pea Protein
Others
Market Segment by Application
Supplements & Nutritional Powders
Beverages
Protein & Nutritional Bars
Bakery & Snacks
Breakfast Cereals
Meat Products
Dairy Products
Infant Nutrition
Animal Feed
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Plant-Based Proteins status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Plant-Based Proteins manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plant-Based Proteins are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Soy Protein
1.3.3 Wheat Protein
1.3.4 Pea Protein
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Supplements & Nutritional Powders
1.4.3 Beverages
1.4.4 Protein & Nutritional Bars
1.4.5 Bakery & Snacks
1.4.6 Breakfast Cereals
1.4.7 Meat Products
1.4.8 Dairy Products
1.4.9 Infant Nutrition
1.4.10 Animal Feed
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Size
2.1.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Plant-Based Proteins Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Plant-Based Proteins Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Plant-Based Proteins Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Plant-Based Proteins Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plant-Based Proteins Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Plant-Based Proteins Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Soy Protein Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Wheat Protein Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Pea Protein Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Plant-Based Proteins Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Glanbia
10.1.1 Glanbia Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins
10.1.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction
10.1.5 Glanbia Recent Development
10.2 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours
10.2.1 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins
10.2.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction
10.2.5 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours Recent Development
10.3 Roquette Freres
10.3.1 Roquette Freres Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins
10.3.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction
10.3.5 Roquette Freres Recent Development
10.4 Archer-Daniels Midland
10.4.1 Archer-Daniels Midland Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins
10.4.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction
10.4.5 Archer-Daniels Midland Recent Development
10.5 Cargill
10.5.1 Cargill Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins
10.5.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction
10.5.5 Cargill Recent Development
10.6 Burcon Nutrascience
10.6.1 Burcon Nutrascience Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins
10.6.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction
10.6.5 Burcon Nutrascience Recent Development
10.7 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing
10.7.1 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins
10.7.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction
10.7.5 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Recent Development
10.8 Agt Food & Ingredients
10.8.1 Agt Food & Ingredients Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins
10.8.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction
10.8.5 Agt Food & Ingredients Recent Development
10.9 Ingredion
10.9.1 Ingredion Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins
10.9.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction
10.9.5 Ingredion Recent Development
10.10 CHS
10.10.1 CHS Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins
10.10.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction
10.10.5 CHS Recent Development
10.11 The Scoular
10.12 Fuji Oil
10.13 Wilmar
10.14 Ag Processing
10.15 Batory Foods
10.16 Devansoy
10.17 Crown Soya Protein
10.18 Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry
10.19 Gushen
10.20 Biopress
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Plant-Based Proteins Sales Channels
11.2.2 Plant-Based Proteins Distributors
11.3 Plant-Based Proteins Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Plant-Based Proteins Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
