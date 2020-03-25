This report studies the Poultry Meat Processing market, Including all areas of poultry meat processing, including live poultry slaughter, processing plant operations (primary, secondary and further processing) to produce a variety of meat products

Poultry products are universally popular and in recent years the consumption of poultry meat has risen dramatically. To ensure the continued growth and competitiveness of this industry, it is essential that poultry meat quality and safety are maintained during production and processing. This important collection provides an authoritative review of the key issues affecting poultry meat quality in production and processing.

In 2019, the market size of Poultry Meat Processing is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Poultry Meat Processing.

This report studies the global market size of Poultry Meat Processing, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Poultry Meat Processing sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Beck’s Meat Processing

Tyson Foods Inc.

JBS USA Holdings

Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

Smithfield Foods Inc.

Hormel Foods Corp.

SYSCO Corp.

Perdue Farms Inc.

OSI Group LLC

Koch Foods LLC

Sanderson Farms Inc.

Keystone Foods LLC

Foster Farms

Wayne Farms LLC

AdvancePierre Foods

Butterball LLC

Seaboard Foods

Market Segment by Product Type

Bacon

Deli Meat

Poultry Slaughter

Sausage

Beef Processing

Other

Market Segment by Application

Abattoirs

Sausage Factories

Deli Meat Processing Factories

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Poultry Meat Processing status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Poultry Meat Processing manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Poultry Meat Processing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Poultry Meat Processing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Bacon

1.3.3 Deli Meat

1.3.4 Poultry Slaughter

1.3.5 Sausage

1.3.6 Beef Processing

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Poultry Meat Processing Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Abattoirs

1.4.3 Sausage Factories

1.4.4 Deli Meat Processing Factories

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Poultry Meat Processing Market Size

2.1.1 Global Poultry Meat Processing Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Poultry Meat Processing Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Poultry Meat Processing Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Poultry Meat Processing Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Poultry Meat Processing Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Poultry Meat Processing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Poultry Meat Processing Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Poultry Meat Processing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Poultry Meat Processing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Poultry Meat Processing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Poultry Meat Processing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Poultry Meat Processing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Poultry Meat Processing Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Poultry Meat Processing Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Poultry Meat Processing Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Bacon Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Deli Meat Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Poultry Slaughter Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Sausage Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.5 Beef Processing Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.6 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Poultry Meat Processing Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Poultry Meat Processing Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Poultry Meat Processing Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Poultry Meat Processing Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Poultry Meat Processing Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Poultry Meat Processing Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Poultry Meat Processing Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Poultry Meat Processing Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Poultry Meat Processing Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Poultry Meat Processing Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Poultry Meat Processing Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Poultry Meat Processing Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Poultry Meat Processing Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Poultry Meat Processing Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Poultry Meat Processing Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Poultry Meat Processing Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Poultry Meat Processing Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Poultry Meat Processing Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Poultry Meat Processing Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Beck’s Meat Processing

10.1.1 Beck’s Meat Processing Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Poultry Meat Processing

10.1.4 Poultry Meat Processing Product Introduction

10.1.5 Beck’s Meat Processing Recent Development

10.2 Tyson Foods Inc.

10.2.1 Tyson Foods Inc. Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Poultry Meat Processing

10.2.4 Poultry Meat Processing Product Introduction

10.2.5 Tyson Foods Inc. Recent Development

10.3 JBS USA Holdings

10.3.1 JBS USA Holdings Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Poultry Meat Processing

10.3.4 Poultry Meat Processing Product Introduction

10.3.5 JBS USA Holdings Recent Development

10.4 Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

10.4.1 Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Poultry Meat Processing

10.4.4 Poultry Meat Processing Product Introduction

10.4.5 Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. Recent Development

10.5 Smithfield Foods Inc.

10.5.1 Smithfield Foods Inc. Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Poultry Meat Processing

10.5.4 Poultry Meat Processing Product Introduction

10.5.5 Smithfield Foods Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Hormel Foods Corp.

10.6.1 Hormel Foods Corp. Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Poultry Meat Processing

10.6.4 Poultry Meat Processing Product Introduction

10.6.5 Hormel Foods Corp. Recent Development

10.7 SYSCO Corp.

10.7.1 SYSCO Corp. Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Poultry Meat Processing

10.7.4 Poultry Meat Processing Product Introduction

10.7.5 SYSCO Corp. Recent Development

10.8 Perdue Farms Inc.

10.8.1 Perdue Farms Inc. Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Poultry Meat Processing

10.8.4 Poultry Meat Processing Product Introduction

10.8.5 Perdue Farms Inc. Recent Development

10.9 OSI Group LLC

10.9.1 OSI Group LLC Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Poultry Meat Processing

10.9.4 Poultry Meat Processing Product Introduction

10.9.5 OSI Group LLC Recent Development

10.10 Koch Foods LLC

10.10.1 Koch Foods LLC Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Poultry Meat Processing

10.10.4 Poultry Meat Processing Product Introduction

10.10.5 Koch Foods LLC Recent Development

10.11 Sanderson Farms Inc.

10.12 Keystone Foods LLC

10.13 Foster Farms

10.14 Wayne Farms LLC

10.15 AdvancePierre Foods

10.16 Butterball LLC

10.17 Seaboard Foods

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Poultry Meat Processing Sales Channels

11.2.2 Poultry Meat Processing Distributors

11.3 Poultry Meat Processing Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Poultry Meat Processing Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Poultry Meat Processing Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Poultry Meat Processing Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Poultry Meat Processing Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Poultry Meat Processing Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Poultry Meat Processing Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

