Extruded snacks are products produced by either direct or indirect extrusion. The extrusion technology can produce a wide array of products, and the process is time effective, simple, and offers flexible designing with the product.

The potatoes segment is the largest product segment in the extruded snacks market and accounted for around 34% of the total market share. Increasing per capita consumption in the developed regions like Europe and North America is a major driver for the growth of the extruded potato snacks segment. Moreover, the changing taste preferences from various regions has motivated the global vendors to introduce region-specific flavored snacks, which will further spur this segment’s growth over the next few years.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets contributed to a significant share of extruded snacks market and accounted for more than 53% of the overall market revenue. These stores are equipped with multiple options and varieties of extruded snacks from various brands. Consumers prefer hypermarkets and supermarkets for their shopping due to the in-store promotions by retailers and price comparisons. The high level of manufacturer dependence on the shelf space of these channels will propel the growth prospects of this segment in the future.

In 2019, the market size of Extruded Snacks is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Extruded Snacks.

This report studies the global market size of Extruded Snacks, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Extruded Snacks sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Calbee

Diamonds Foods

Frito-Lay

ITC

Kellogg’s

Old Dutch Foods

Arca Continental

Amica Chips

Aperitivos Flaper

AUEVSS

Axium Foods

Bag Snacks

JFC International

Mondelez International

Universal Robina

Want Want Holdings

Market Segment by Product Type

Potato

Corn

Rice

Mixed Grains

Other

Market Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Extruded Snacks status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Extruded Snacks manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Extruded Snacks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

