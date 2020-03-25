Snacks sales are on rising and almost all segments in food & Beverage sector are experiencing an exponential growth rate along with a continuous change in consumer preferences. Rising demand for dairy snacks in emerging countries coupled with the launch of new snacks variants has resulted in an increased demand for the global dairy snacks during the forecast period. Dairy Snacks, such as flavored milk drink helps in elevating the mood of the consumers and increases their energy levels. Increasing demands of ready to go food are trending in the market. Flavored milk, a type of Dairy Snack, aids in gaining of body fats thus leading to the improved body mass ratio. Dairy Snacks help in improving physical performance of the consumers and can help in fighting depression. Taste, ingredients, convenience, and price represent the most influential factors that determine the demand for Dairy Snacks.
Rising popularity of protein-enriched foods and beverages has led to increasing awareness among the consumers to become more conscious towards health benefits related to a dairy-rich diet. Rising population, urbanization and increasing demand for dairy products in food consumption are expected to increase the overall demand for diary snack. Increasing innovations in the industry help to drive down the cost of production and incorporate additional benefits to the products. This also acts as an important driver for the dairy snack market. However, increasing lactose intolerance among the consumers and a shift to non-dairy products are restraining the growth of this market. The rise in popularity of vegan trends is another restraint for this market. Regarding opportunities, products with longer shelf-life and innovative products with different ingredients still prevail in the market.
In 2019, the market size of Dairy Snack is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dairy Snack.
This report studies the global market size of Dairy Snack, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Dairy Snack sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Nestle
Danone
Dairy Farmers
Kraft Foods
Unilever
Amul
Breyers
Dean Foods
Fonterra
Groupe Lactalis
Megmilk Snow Brand
Meiji Dairies
Parmalat
Organic Valley
Arla Foods
Blue Bell Creameries
Friesland Campina
Sancor
Market Segment by Product Type
Cheese
Yogurt
Butter
Buttermilk
Ice Cream
Lactose-Free Milk
Others
Market Segment by Application
HoReCa
Beverage Industry
Food Industry
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Dairy Snack status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Dairy Snack manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dairy Snack are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
