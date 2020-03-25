Organic wine is produced from grapes that are grown organically. Organic cultivation excludes the use of artificial fertilizers, pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. There are more than 2,000 organic wine producers globally. Since organic grape cultivation does not make use of any harmful chemicals, it is beneficial for both the environment and the crop. Grapes constitute one of those agricultural products that receive the heaviest application of pesticides, and conventional wines produced from such grapes generally contain pesticide residues. However, since organic wine is prepared from organic grapes, it is free from pesticide residues.
One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the global organic wine market is the emergence of new packaging strategies. Innovative packaging will help attract the consumers and also assist in increasing the shelf life of the product. An attractive packaging offers better visibility for the product among the consumers and also raises the customers’ interest in the product.
In 2019, the market size of Organic Wine is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Organic Wine.
This report studies the global market size of Organic Wine, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Organic Wine sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
E&J Gallo
The Wine Group
Constellation Brands
Castel
Accolade Wines
Cantine Riunite & CIV
Concha y Toro
Treasury Wine Estates
Grupo Penaflor
Pernod-Ricard
Bronco Wine
Caviro
Trinchero Family Estates
Antinori
Changyu
Casella Family Brands
Diageo
China Great Wall Wine
Jacob’s Creek
Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates
Market Segment by Product Type
Organic Sparkling Wine
Organic Still Wine
Market Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialist Retailers
Online Channel
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Organic Wine status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Organic Wine manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Wine are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
