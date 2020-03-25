Specialty spirits are region-specific traditional spirits. Baijiu in China, soju in South Korea, sochu in Japan, Cachaça in Brazil, and raki in Turkey are some of the popular specialty spirits.

The APAC region has the biggest market share in the specialty spirits market with China and Thailand as the largest markets. Even with the ban on advertising alcohol, specialty spirits are doing well based on personal recommendations. The introduction of new brands and flavors, which specifically targets the female consumer demographic, is an important growth-promoting factor for this market. Artisan brands are also gaining ground in this region due to their unique flavor.

Of all the specialty spirits available on the market, Baijiu is the most purchased and consumed. The Chinese drink a lot of it through the year on special occasions, and there are several flavors to try. The Chinese consumer is gravitating towards imported spirits, and the competition is pretty stiff, thanks to a multitude of products. Drinks like Shochu and Soju are also catching on with consumers around the world thanks to clever advertising and product placement.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3608549

In 2019, the market size of Specialty Spirits is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Specialty Spirits.

This report studies the global market size of Specialty Spirits, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Specialty Spirits sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

HiteJinro

IRB Tatuzinho 3 Fazendas

Kirishimashuzo

Kumbokju

Lotte

Luzhou Laojiao

Sanwa Shurui

Takara Shuzo.

Craft Distillers

French Libation

Alcan Smokehouse

TX Spirits Geek

Prohibition Spirits Distillery

Sidetrack Distillery

Riverside Foods

International Wines & Craft Beer

Market Segment by Product Type

Baijiu

Shochu and Soju

Cachaca

Other

Market Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Household

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Specialty Spirits status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Specialty Spirits manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Specialty Spirits are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-specialty-spirits-market-research-report-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Specialty Spirits Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Baijiu

1.3.3 Shochu and Soju

1.3.4 Cachaca

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Specialty Spirits Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Commercial Use

1.4.3 Household

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Specialty Spirits Market Size

2.1.1 Global Specialty Spirits Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Specialty Spirits Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Specialty Spirits Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Specialty Spirits Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Specialty Spirits Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Specialty Spirits Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Specialty Spirits Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Specialty Spirits Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Specialty Spirits Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Specialty Spirits Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Specialty Spirits Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Specialty Spirits Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Specialty Spirits Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Specialty Spirits Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Specialty Spirits Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Baijiu Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Shochu and Soju Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Cachaca Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Specialty Spirits Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Specialty Spirits Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Specialty Spirits Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Specialty Spirits Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Specialty Spirits Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Specialty Spirits Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Specialty Spirits Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Specialty Spirits Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Specialty Spirits Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Specialty Spirits Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Specialty Spirits Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Specialty Spirits Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Specialty Spirits Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Specialty Spirits Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Specialty Spirits Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Specialty Spirits Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Specialty Spirits Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Specialty Spirits Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Specialty Spirits Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 HiteJinro

10.1.1 HiteJinro Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Specialty Spirits

10.1.4 Specialty Spirits Product Introduction

10.1.5 HiteJinro Recent Development

10.2 IRB Tatuzinho Chapter Three: Fazendas

10.2.1 IRB Tatuzinho Chapter Three: Fazendas Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Specialty Spirits

10.2.4 Specialty Spirits Product Introduction

10.2.5 IRB Tatuzinho Chapter Three: Fazendas Recent Development

10.3 Kirishimashuzo

10.3.1 Kirishimashuzo Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Specialty Spirits

10.3.4 Specialty Spirits Product Introduction

10.3.5 Kirishimashuzo Recent Development

10.4 Kumbokju

10.4.1 Kumbokju Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Specialty Spirits

10.4.4 Specialty Spirits Product Introduction

10.4.5 Kumbokju Recent Development

10.5 Lotte

10.5.1 Lotte Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Specialty Spirits

10.5.4 Specialty Spirits Product Introduction

10.5.5 Lotte Recent Development

10.6 Luzhou Laojiao

10.6.1 Luzhou Laojiao Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Specialty Spirits

10.6.4 Specialty Spirits Product Introduction

10.6.5 Luzhou Laojiao Recent Development

10.7 Sanwa Shurui

10.7.1 Sanwa Shurui Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Specialty Spirits

10.7.4 Specialty Spirits Product Introduction

10.7.5 Sanwa Shurui Recent Development

10.8 Takara Shuzo.

10.8.1 Takara Shuzo. Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Specialty Spirits

10.8.4 Specialty Spirits Product Introduction

10.8.5 Takara Shuzo. Recent Development

10.9 Craft Distillers

10.9.1 Craft Distillers Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Specialty Spirits

10.9.4 Specialty Spirits Product Introduction

10.9.5 Craft Distillers Recent Development

10.10 French Libation

10.10.1 French Libation Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Specialty Spirits

10.10.4 Specialty Spirits Product Introduction

10.10.5 French Libation Recent Development

10.11 Alcan Smokehouse

10.12 TX Spirits Geek

10.13 Prohibition Spirits Distillery

10.14 Sidetrack Distillery

10.15 Riverside Foods

10.16 International Wines & Craft Beer

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Specialty Spirits Sales Channels

11.2.2 Specialty Spirits Distributors

11.3 Specialty Spirits Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Specialty Spirits Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Specialty Spirits Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Specialty Spirits Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Specialty Spirits Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Specialty Spirits Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Specialty Spirits Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3608549

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155