Soy protein is isolated from soybean. It is made from soybean meal that has been dehulled and defatted. Soy protein is generally regarded as being concentrated in protein bodies, which are estimated to contain at least 60%-70% of the total soybean protein. Milk protein is isolated from milk, which contains around 35%-90% of protein bodies.
During 2017, the milk protein ingredients dominated the product type segment and is expected to continue the domination over the next few years. The major contributing factor for the segment’s growth is the increasing demand among health-conscious customers and athletes.
In terms of geography, EMEA led the market in the global soy and milk protein ingredients market during 2017 and is foreseen to continue the domination during the forecast period. Europe is one of the largest contributors in the region, and the rising health concerns will propel the global soy and milk protein ingredients market in the region.
In 2019, the market size of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3608634
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients.
This report studies the global market size of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Arla Foods
DowDuPont
FrieslandCampina
Kerry Group
Associated British Foods
Dean Foods
Fonterra
Charotar Casein Company
Glanbia
Milk Specialties
Omega Protein
Linyi Shansong Biological Products
Scoular
Solbar Industries
Market Segment by Product Type
Milk Protein Ingredients
Soy Protein Ingredients
Market Segment by Application
Food and Beverages
Infant Formula
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Animal Feed
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-soy-and-milk-protein-ingredients-market-research-report-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Milk Protein Ingredients
1.3.3 Soy Protein Ingredients
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Food and Beverages
1.4.3 Infant Formula
1.4.4 Personal Care and Cosmetics
1.4.5 Animal Feed
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Size
2.1.1 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Milk Protein Ingredients Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Soy Protein Ingredients Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
10.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients
10.1.4 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Product Introduction
10.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Recent Development
10.2 Arla Foods
10.2.1 Arla Foods Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients
10.2.4 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Product Introduction
10.2.5 Arla Foods Recent Development
10.3 DowDuPont
10.3.1 DowDuPont Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients
10.3.4 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Product Introduction
10.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.4 FrieslandCampina
10.4.1 FrieslandCampina Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients
10.4.4 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Product Introduction
10.4.5 FrieslandCampina Recent Development
10.5 Kerry Group
10.5.1 Kerry Group Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients
10.5.4 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Product Introduction
10.5.5 Kerry Group Recent Development
10.6 Associated British Foods
10.6.1 Associated British Foods Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients
10.6.4 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Product Introduction
10.6.5 Associated British Foods Recent Development
10.7 Dean Foods
10.7.1 Dean Foods Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients
10.7.4 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Product Introduction
10.7.5 Dean Foods Recent Development
10.8 Fonterra
10.8.1 Fonterra Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients
10.8.4 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Product Introduction
10.8.5 Fonterra Recent Development
10.9 Charotar Casein Company
10.9.1 Charotar Casein Company Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients
10.9.4 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Product Introduction
10.9.5 Charotar Casein Company Recent Development
10.10 Glanbia
10.10.1 Glanbia Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients
10.10.4 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Product Introduction
10.10.5 Glanbia Recent Development
10.11 Milk Specialties
10.12 Omega Protein
10.13 Linyi Shansong Biological Products
10.14 Scoular
10.15 Solbar Industries
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Sales Channels
11.2.2 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Distributors
11.3 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3608634
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155