Food supplements are concentrated sources of nutrients taken as a dietary top-up. They include fish oils, which have been shown to benefit heart health, minerals like iron to help prevent anaemia, and a whole list of vitamins, from A to K.

In 2019, the market size of Food Supplement is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Supplement.

This report studies the global market size of Food Supplement, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Food Supplement sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Maat Nutritionals

Natures Product

Multivitamin Direct

Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Superior Supplement Manufacturing

Asiamerica Ingredients

Balchem Corporation

Barrington Nutritionals

Lallemand Bio-Ingredients

Next Pharmaceuticals

Nutralliance

PLT Health Solutions

Proprietary Nutritionals

Vertellus Specialties

Xsto Solutions

Biotron Laboratories

Natreon

Fooding Group Limited

Henan Hongxiang Chemicals

Market Segment by Product Type

Vitamins

Dietary element

Amino acids and proteins

Essential fatty acids

Nucleotides

Market Segment by Application

Supermarket & Mall

E-commercial

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Food Supplement status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Food Supplement manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Supplement are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Food Supplement Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Vitamins

1.3.3 Dietary element

1.3.4 Amino acids and proteins

1.3.5 Essential fatty acids

1.3.6 Nucleotides

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Food Supplement Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Supermarket & Mall

1.4.3 E-commercial

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Food Supplement Market Size

2.1.1 Global Food Supplement Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Food Supplement Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Food Supplement Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Food Supplement Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Food Supplement Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Food Supplement Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Food Supplement Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Food Supplement Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Food Supplement Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Food Supplement Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Food Supplement Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Food Supplement Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Food Supplement Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Supplement Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Food Supplement Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Vitamins Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Dietary element Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Amino acids and proteins Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Essential fatty acids Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.5 Nucleotides Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Food Supplement Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Food Supplement Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Food Supplement Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Food Supplement Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Food Supplement Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Food Supplement Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Food Supplement Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Maat Nutritionals

10.1.1 Maat Nutritionals Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement

10.1.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction

10.1.5 Maat Nutritionals Recent Development

10.2 Natures Product

10.2.1 Natures Product Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement

10.2.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction

10.2.5 Natures Product Recent Development

10.3 Multivitamin Direct

10.3.1 Multivitamin Direct Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement

10.3.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction

10.3.5 Multivitamin Direct Recent Development

10.4 Bactolac Pharmaceutical

10.4.1 Bactolac Pharmaceutical Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement

10.4.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction

10.4.5 Bactolac Pharmaceutical Recent Development

10.5 Superior Supplement Manufacturing

10.5.1 Superior Supplement Manufacturing Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement

10.5.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction

10.5.5 Superior Supplement Manufacturing Recent Development

10.6 Asiamerica Ingredients

10.6.1 Asiamerica Ingredients Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement

10.6.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction

10.6.5 Asiamerica Ingredients Recent Development

10.7 Balchem Corporation

10.7.1 Balchem Corporation Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement

10.7.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction

10.7.5 Balchem Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Barrington Nutritionals

10.8.1 Barrington Nutritionals Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement

10.8.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction

10.8.5 Barrington Nutritionals Recent Development

10.9 Lallemand Bio-Ingredients

10.9.1 Lallemand Bio-Ingredients Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement

10.9.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction

10.9.5 Lallemand Bio-Ingredients Recent Development

10.10 Next Pharmaceuticals

10.10.1 Next Pharmaceuticals Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Supplement

10.10.4 Food Supplement Product Introduction

10.10.5 Next Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

10.11 Nutralliance

10.12 PLT Health Solutions

10.13 Proprietary Nutritionals

10.14 Vertellus Specialties

10.15 Xsto Solutions

10.16 Biotron Laboratories

10.17 Natreon

10.18 Fooding Group Limited

10.19 Henan Hongxiang Chemicals

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Food Supplement Sales Channels

11.2.2 Food Supplement Distributors

11.3 Food Supplement Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Food Supplement Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Food Supplement Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Food Supplement Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Food Supplement Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Food Supplement Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Food Supplement Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

