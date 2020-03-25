Wheat is the most widely produced cereal in the world, most of which is destined for human consumption; thus, its contribution to energy intake is significant. The processing of whole wheat to wheat flour is generally concentrated in a few large mills.
The wheat flours can be fortified with several micronutrients like iron, folic acid, vitamin B12, vitamin A and zinc. The resulting flour issued to make bread, biscuits, pasta, and other products. The wheat supply – demand market is often disturbed by severe droughts in key wheat producing countries like china which often leads to price hikes
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wheat Flour.
This report studies the global market size of Wheat Flour, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Wheat Flour sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Cargill
ADM
General Mills
King Arthur Flour
Gold Medal
Conagra Mills
Bob’s Red Mill
Hodgson Mill
Wheat Montana Farms & Bakery
Prairie Gold
Bronze Chief
Allied Mills Pty Ltd
GSS Products
Arrowhead Mills
Namaste Foods
Ceresota
Market Segment by Product Type
Self Raising Flour
Bread Flour
Biscuit Flour
Cake Flour
Whole Meal Flour
Resultant Flour
Semolina
Market Segment by Application
Bakery
Pasta
Noodles
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Wheat Flour status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Wheat Flour manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wheat Flour are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Wheat Flour Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Self Raising Flour
1.3.3 Bread Flour
1.3.4 Biscuit Flour
1.3.5 Cake Flour
1.3.6 Whole Meal Flour
1.3.7 Resultant Flour
1.3.8 Semolina
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Wheat Flour Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Bakery
1.4.3 Pasta
1.4.4 Noodles
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Wheat Flour Market Size
2.1.1 Global Wheat Flour Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Wheat Flour Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Wheat Flour Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Wheat Flour Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Wheat Flour Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Wheat Flour Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Wheat Flour Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Wheat Flour Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Wheat Flour Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Wheat Flour Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Wheat Flour Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Wheat Flour Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Wheat Flour Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wheat Flour Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Wheat Flour Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Self Raising Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Bread Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Biscuit Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Cake Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Whole Meal Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.6 Resultant Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.7 Semolina Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Wheat Flour Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Wheat Flour Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Wheat Flour Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Wheat Flour Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Wheat Flour Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Wheat Flour Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Cargill
10.1.1 Cargill Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour
10.1.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction
10.1.5 Cargill Recent Development
10.2 ADM
10.2.1 ADM Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour
10.2.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction
10.2.5 ADM Recent Development
10.3 General Mills
10.3.1 General Mills Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour
10.3.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction
10.3.5 General Mills Recent Development
10.4 King Arthur Flour
10.4.1 King Arthur Flour Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour
10.4.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction
10.4.5 King Arthur Flour Recent Development
10.5 Gold Medal
10.5.1 Gold Medal Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour
10.5.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction
10.5.5 Gold Medal Recent Development
10.6 Conagra Mills
10.6.1 Conagra Mills Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour
10.6.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction
10.6.5 Conagra Mills Recent Development
10.7 Bob’s Red Mill
10.7.1 Bob’s Red Mill Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour
10.7.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction
10.7.5 Bob’s Red Mill Recent Development
10.8 Hodgson Mill
10.8.1 Hodgson Mill Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour
10.8.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction
10.8.5 Hodgson Mill Recent Development
10.9 Wheat Montana Farms & Bakery
10.9.1 Wheat Montana Farms & Bakery Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour
10.9.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction
10.9.5 Wheat Montana Farms & Bakery Recent Development
10.10 Prairie Gold
10.10.1 Prairie Gold Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour
10.10.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction
10.10.5 Prairie Gold Recent Development
10.11 Bronze Chief
10.12 Allied Mills Pty Ltd
10.13 GSS Products
10.14 Arrowhead Mills
10.15 Namaste Foods
10.16 Ceresota
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Wheat Flour Sales Channels
11.2.2 Wheat Flour Distributors
11.3 Wheat Flour Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Wheat Flour Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Wheat Flour Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Wheat Flour Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Wheat Flour Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Wheat Flour Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Wheat Flour Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
