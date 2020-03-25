Wheat is the most widely produced cereal in the world, most of which is destined for human consumption; thus, its contribution to energy intake is significant. The processing of whole wheat to wheat flour is generally concentrated in a few large mills.

The wheat flours can be fortified with several micronutrients like iron, folic acid, vitamin B12, vitamin A and zinc. The resulting flour issued to make bread, biscuits, pasta, and other products. The wheat supply – demand market is often disturbed by severe droughts in key wheat producing countries like china which often leads to price hikes

In 2019, the market size of Wheat Flour is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wheat Flour.

This report studies the global market size of Wheat Flour, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Wheat Flour sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Cargill

ADM

General Mills

King Arthur Flour

Gold Medal

Conagra Mills

Bob’s Red Mill

Hodgson Mill

Wheat Montana Farms & Bakery

Prairie Gold

Bronze Chief

Allied Mills Pty Ltd

GSS Products

Arrowhead Mills

Namaste Foods

Ceresota

Market Segment by Product Type

Self Raising Flour

Bread Flour

Biscuit Flour

Cake Flour

Whole Meal Flour

Resultant Flour

Semolina

Market Segment by Application

Bakery

Pasta

Noodles

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Wheat Flour status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Wheat Flour manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wheat Flour are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Wheat Flour Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Self Raising Flour

1.3.3 Bread Flour

1.3.4 Biscuit Flour

1.3.5 Cake Flour

1.3.6 Whole Meal Flour

1.3.7 Resultant Flour

1.3.8 Semolina

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Wheat Flour Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Bakery

1.4.3 Pasta

1.4.4 Noodles

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Wheat Flour Market Size

2.1.1 Global Wheat Flour Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Wheat Flour Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Wheat Flour Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Wheat Flour Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Wheat Flour Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Wheat Flour Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Wheat Flour Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Wheat Flour Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Wheat Flour Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Wheat Flour Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Wheat Flour Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Wheat Flour Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Wheat Flour Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wheat Flour Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Wheat Flour Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Self Raising Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Bread Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Biscuit Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Cake Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.5 Whole Meal Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.6 Resultant Flour Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.7 Semolina Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Wheat Flour Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Wheat Flour Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Wheat Flour Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Wheat Flour Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Wheat Flour Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Wheat Flour Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Wheat Flour Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Cargill

10.1.1 Cargill Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour

10.1.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction

10.1.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.2 ADM

10.2.1 ADM Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour

10.2.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction

10.2.5 ADM Recent Development

10.3 General Mills

10.3.1 General Mills Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour

10.3.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction

10.3.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.4 King Arthur Flour

10.4.1 King Arthur Flour Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour

10.4.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction

10.4.5 King Arthur Flour Recent Development

10.5 Gold Medal

10.5.1 Gold Medal Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour

10.5.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction

10.5.5 Gold Medal Recent Development

10.6 Conagra Mills

10.6.1 Conagra Mills Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour

10.6.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction

10.6.5 Conagra Mills Recent Development

10.7 Bob’s Red Mill

10.7.1 Bob’s Red Mill Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour

10.7.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction

10.7.5 Bob’s Red Mill Recent Development

10.8 Hodgson Mill

10.8.1 Hodgson Mill Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour

10.8.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction

10.8.5 Hodgson Mill Recent Development

10.9 Wheat Montana Farms & Bakery

10.9.1 Wheat Montana Farms & Bakery Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour

10.9.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction

10.9.5 Wheat Montana Farms & Bakery Recent Development

10.10 Prairie Gold

10.10.1 Prairie Gold Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Wheat Flour

10.10.4 Wheat Flour Product Introduction

10.10.5 Prairie Gold Recent Development

10.11 Bronze Chief

10.12 Allied Mills Pty Ltd

10.13 GSS Products

10.14 Arrowhead Mills

10.15 Namaste Foods

10.16 Ceresota

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Wheat Flour Sales Channels

11.2.2 Wheat Flour Distributors

11.3 Wheat Flour Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Wheat Flour Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Wheat Flour Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Wheat Flour Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Wheat Flour Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Wheat Flour Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Wheat Flour Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

