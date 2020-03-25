Vegetable oil is a natural oil that is extracted from the seeds, nuts and fruits of plants. It serves as a source of nutrients and industrial raw materials to mankind. Vegetable oil is today found in absolutely everything from food and household products, to make-up and cosmetics. In the food industry, vegetable oil is used as a cooking oil and as a constituent to margarine, shortening, non-dairy creamers and ice cream. It is also used in products where animal fats are deplorable on religious grounds. Moreover, the fatty acids derived from vegetable oil are also used in the production of cosmetics, bactericides and pharmaceuticals. Traditionally, the non-food uses of vegetable oil have been in the manufacturing of soaps, detergents as well as in the production of greases, lubricants and candles.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is increase in use of high-quality edible oils. Edible oil is mainly used for cooking purposes, and the rising health awareness among consumers has led to the need for high-quality edible oils. The cold-pressed oils are counted as high-quality oils as they are pressed at a lower temperature, which preserves the flavor and characteristics of the oil. Approximately 80% of edible oils are extracted from plant sources, and temperate oil seeds like peanut, rapeseed, and soybean constitute 60% of this. Various parameters are used to check the quality of these edible oils, including AV (Anisidine value), IV (iodine value), FFA (free fatty acids), and TFA (trans fatty acids). The fatty acid content in these oils limits their use as a cooking oil. However, olive oil, which is the healthiest oil because it has more monounsaturated fats, is being used increasingly.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3608698

In 2019, the market size of Vegetable Oil is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vegetable Oil.

This report studies the global market size of Vegetable Oil, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Vegetable Oil sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge North America

Richardson Oilseed

Carapelli Firenze

Cargill

ConAgra Foods

COFCO

Deoleo

Dow AgroSciences

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours

Golden Agri-Resources

J-Oirumiruzu

IOI

Kuala Lumpur Kepong

Lam Soon

Marico

Oilseeds International

PT Astra Agro Lestari

Sime Darby Sdn

United Plantations

Wilmar International

Market Segment by Product Type

Palm Oil

Canola Oil

Coconut Oil

Soybean Oil

Market Segment by Application

Supermarket

Departmental Store

Grocery

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Vegetable Oil status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Vegetable Oil manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vegetable Oil are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-vegetable-oil-market-research-report-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Palm Oil

1.3.3 Canola Oil

1.3.4 Coconut Oil

1.3.5 Soybean Oil

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Vegetable Oil Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Supermarket

1.4.3 Departmental Store

1.4.4 Grocery

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Market Size

2.1.1 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Vegetable Oil Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Vegetable Oil Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Vegetable Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Vegetable Oil Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Vegetable Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Vegetable Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Vegetable Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Vegetable Oil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Vegetable Oil Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vegetable Oil Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Vegetable Oil Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Palm Oil Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Canola Oil Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Coconut Oil Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Soybean Oil Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Vegetable Oil Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Vegetable Oil Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Vegetable Oil Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Vegetable Oil Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Vegetable Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Vegetable Oil Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Vegetable Oil Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Vegetable Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Vegetable Oil Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Vegetable Oil Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Vegetable Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Vegetable Oil Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Vegetable Oil Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Vegetable Oil Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Vegetable Oil Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Vegetable Oil Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Vegetable Oil Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Archer Daniels Midland

10.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Vegetable Oil

10.1.4 Vegetable Oil Product Introduction

10.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

10.2 Bunge North America

10.2.1 Bunge North America Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Vegetable Oil

10.2.4 Vegetable Oil Product Introduction

10.2.5 Bunge North America Recent Development

10.3 Richardson Oilseed

10.3.1 Richardson Oilseed Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Vegetable Oil

10.3.4 Vegetable Oil Product Introduction

10.3.5 Richardson Oilseed Recent Development

10.4 Carapelli Firenze

10.4.1 Carapelli Firenze Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Vegetable Oil

10.4.4 Vegetable Oil Product Introduction

10.4.5 Carapelli Firenze Recent Development

10.5 Cargill

10.5.1 Cargill Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Vegetable Oil

10.5.4 Vegetable Oil Product Introduction

10.5.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.6 ConAgra Foods

10.6.1 ConAgra Foods Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Vegetable Oil

10.6.4 Vegetable Oil Product Introduction

10.6.5 ConAgra Foods Recent Development

10.7 COFCO

10.7.1 COFCO Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Vegetable Oil

10.7.4 Vegetable Oil Product Introduction

10.7.5 COFCO Recent Development

10.8 Deoleo

10.8.1 Deoleo Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Vegetable Oil

10.8.4 Vegetable Oil Product Introduction

10.8.5 Deoleo Recent Development

10.9 Dow AgroSciences

10.9.1 Dow AgroSciences Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Vegetable Oil

10.9.4 Vegetable Oil Product Introduction

10.9.5 Dow AgroSciences Recent Development

10.10 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours

10.10.1 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Vegetable Oil

10.10.4 Vegetable Oil Product Introduction

10.10.5 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours Recent Development

10.11 Golden Agri-Resources

10.12 J-Oirumiruzu

10.13 IOI

10.14 Kuala Lumpur Kepong

10.15 Lam Soon

10.16 Marico

10.17 Oilseeds International

10.18 PT Astra Agro Lestari

10.19 Sime Darby Sdn

10.20 United Plantations

10.21 Wilmar International

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Vegetable Oil Sales Channels

11.2.2 Vegetable Oil Distributors

11.3 Vegetable Oil Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Vegetable Oil Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Vegetable Oil Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Vegetable Oil Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3608698

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155