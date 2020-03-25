The escalating demand for fermented foods & beverages has directly influenced the growth of the fermentation ingredients market among which yeast holds a major share. Application of yeast in the production of bakery products as well as alcoholic beverages such as wine and beer has prompted the high growth of the yeast market globally. The increase in demand for nutritious feed owing to the growing population of livestock is also influencing the high growth of the yeast market on a global platform.
The growing demand for bakery goods has propelled the high growth baker’s yeast market globally. Additionally, bioethanol yeast is projected to be the fastest growing segment.
In 2019, the market size of Yeast and Yeast Extract is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Yeast and Yeast Extract .
This report studies the global market size of Yeast and Yeast Extract , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Yeast and Yeast Extract sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Associated British Foods
Chr. Hansen
Angel Yeast
Leiber
Lallemand
Lesaffre
Novozymes
Koninklijke
Kerry
Synergy Flavors
ABF
BioSpringer
DSM
Kohjin Life Sciences
Lallemand Bio-Ingredients
Sensient Technologies
Market Segment by Product Type
Baker’s Yeast
Brewer’s Yeast
Wine Yeast
Feed Yeast
Bioethanol Yeast
Others
Market Segment by Application
Food
Beverage
Feed
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Yeast and Yeast Extract status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Yeast and Yeast Extract manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Yeast and Yeast Extract are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Baker’s Yeast
1.3.3 Brewer’s Yeast
1.3.4 Wine Yeast
1.3.5 Feed Yeast
1.3.6 Bioethanol Yeast
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Food
1.4.3 Beverage
1.4.4 Feed
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Market Size
2.1.1 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Yeast and Yeast Extract Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Yeast and Yeast Extract Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Yeast and Yeast Extract Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Yeast and Yeast Extract Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Yeast and Yeast Extract Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Yeast and Yeast Extract Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Yeast and Yeast Extract Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Yeast and Yeast Extract Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Yeast and Yeast Extract Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Yeast and Yeast Extract Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Baker’s Yeast Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Brewer’s Yeast Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Wine Yeast Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Feed Yeast Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.5 Bioethanol Yeast Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.6 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Yeast and Yeast Extract Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Yeast and Yeast Extract Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Yeast and Yeast Extract Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Yeast and Yeast Extract Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Yeast and Yeast Extract Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Yeast and Yeast Extract Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Yeast and Yeast Extract Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Yeast and Yeast Extract Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Yeast and Yeast Extract Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Yeast and Yeast Extract Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Yeast and Yeast Extract Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Yeast and Yeast Extract Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Yeast and Yeast Extract Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Yeast and Yeast Extract Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Yeast and Yeast Extract Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Yeast and Yeast Extract Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Associated British Foods
10.1.1 Associated British Foods Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Yeast and Yeast Extract
10.1.4 Yeast and Yeast Extract Product Introduction
10.1.5 Associated British Foods Recent Development
10.2 Chr. Hansen
10.2.1 Chr. Hansen Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Yeast and Yeast Extract
10.2.4 Yeast and Yeast Extract Product Introduction
10.2.5 Chr. Hansen Recent Development
10.3 Angel Yeast
10.3.1 Angel Yeast Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Yeast and Yeast Extract
10.3.4 Yeast and Yeast Extract Product Introduction
10.3.5 Angel Yeast Recent Development
10.4 Leiber
10.4.1 Leiber Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Yeast and Yeast Extract
10.4.4 Yeast and Yeast Extract Product Introduction
10.4.5 Leiber Recent Development
10.5 Lallemand
10.5.1 Lallemand Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Yeast and Yeast Extract
10.5.4 Yeast and Yeast Extract Product Introduction
10.5.5 Lallemand Recent Development
10.6 Lesaffre
10.6.1 Lesaffre Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Yeast and Yeast Extract
10.6.4 Yeast and Yeast Extract Product Introduction
10.6.5 Lesaffre Recent Development
10.7 Novozymes
10.7.1 Novozymes Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Yeast and Yeast Extract
10.7.4 Yeast and Yeast Extract Product Introduction
10.7.5 Novozymes Recent Development
10.8 Koninklijke
10.8.1 Koninklijke Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Yeast and Yeast Extract
10.8.4 Yeast and Yeast Extract Product Introduction
10.8.5 Koninklijke Recent Development
10.9 Kerry
10.9.1 Kerry Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Yeast and Yeast Extract
10.9.4 Yeast and Yeast Extract Product Introduction
10.9.5 Kerry Recent Development
10.10 Synergy Flavors
10.10.1 Synergy Flavors Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Yeast and Yeast Extract
10.10.4 Yeast and Yeast Extract Product Introduction
10.10.5 Synergy Flavors Recent Development
10.11 ABF
10.12 BioSpringer
10.13 DSM
10.14 Kohjin Life Sciences
10.15 Lallemand Bio-Ingredients
10.16 Sensient Technologies
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Yeast and Yeast Extract Sales Channels
11.2.2 Yeast and Yeast Extract Distributors
11.3 Yeast and Yeast Extract Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Yeast and Yeast Extract Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
