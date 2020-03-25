Inactive Dried Yeast (nutritional yeast) is a natural source of protein with both essential and non-essential amino acids and is high in B Complex vitamins which are important for energy production. Purpose made by the fermentation It is made from a single cell yeast which is beneficial to our bodies (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae) by non-alcoholic fermentation on molasses. It is made inactive and dried on steam heated roller dryers. The product is then milled to a fine, course powder which is light golden in colour with a delicate, toasted yeast flavour (often used to add a nutty, cheese like flavour to dishes). It is a great addition for those looking for a natural way to increase their intake of nutrients.
In 2019, the market size of Inactive Dried Yeast is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Inactive Dried Yeast.
This report studies the global market size of Inactive Dried Yeast, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Inactive Dried Yeast sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Angel Yeast
Lallemand
ICC
Ohly
Lesaffre
Leiber
Bio-Ingredients
Frontier
Konin
Titan Biotech Limited
AB Mauri Lanka
Biospringer
Kothari Fermentation and Biochem
Bio-Agro
Sojuz Produkt Pitaniya
Market Segment by Product Type
Feed Grade
Food grade
Pharma grade
Market Segment by Application
Food
Fermentation
Health
Feed
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Inactive Dried Yeast status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Inactive Dried Yeast manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Inactive Dried Yeast are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Feed Grade
1.3.3 Food grade
1.3.4 Pharma grade
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Food
1.4.3 Fermentation
1.4.4 Health
1.4.5 Feed
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Market Size
2.1.1 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Inactive Dried Yeast Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Inactive Dried Yeast Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Inactive Dried Yeast Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Inactive Dried Yeast Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Inactive Dried Yeast Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Inactive Dried Yeast Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Inactive Dried Yeast Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Inactive Dried Yeast Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Inactive Dried Yeast Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Inactive Dried Yeast Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Feed Grade Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Food grade Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Pharma grade Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Inactive Dried Yeast Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Inactive Dried Yeast Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Inactive Dried Yeast Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Inactive Dried Yeast Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Inactive Dried Yeast Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Inactive Dried Yeast Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Inactive Dried Yeast Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Inactive Dried Yeast Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Inactive Dried Yeast Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Inactive Dried Yeast Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Inactive Dried Yeast Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Inactive Dried Yeast Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Inactive Dried Yeast Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Inactive Dried Yeast Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Inactive Dried Yeast Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Inactive Dried Yeast Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Angel Yeast
10.1.1 Angel Yeast Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Inactive Dried Yeast
10.1.4 Inactive Dried Yeast Product Introduction
10.1.5 Angel Yeast Recent Development
10.2 Lallemand
10.2.1 Lallemand Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Inactive Dried Yeast
10.2.4 Inactive Dried Yeast Product Introduction
10.2.5 Lallemand Recent Development
10.3 ICC
10.3.1 ICC Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Inactive Dried Yeast
10.3.4 Inactive Dried Yeast Product Introduction
10.3.5 ICC Recent Development
10.4 Ohly
10.4.1 Ohly Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Inactive Dried Yeast
10.4.4 Inactive Dried Yeast Product Introduction
10.4.5 Ohly Recent Development
10.5 Lesaffre
10.5.1 Lesaffre Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Inactive Dried Yeast
10.5.4 Inactive Dried Yeast Product Introduction
10.5.5 Lesaffre Recent Development
10.6 Leiber
10.6.1 Leiber Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Inactive Dried Yeast
10.6.4 Inactive Dried Yeast Product Introduction
10.6.5 Leiber Recent Development
10.7 Bio-Ingredients
10.7.1 Bio-Ingredients Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Inactive Dried Yeast
10.7.4 Inactive Dried Yeast Product Introduction
10.7.5 Bio-Ingredients Recent Development
10.8 Frontier
10.8.1 Frontier Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Inactive Dried Yeast
10.8.4 Inactive Dried Yeast Product Introduction
10.8.5 Frontier Recent Development
10.9 Konin
10.9.1 Konin Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Inactive Dried Yeast
10.9.4 Inactive Dried Yeast Product Introduction
10.9.5 Konin Recent Development
10.10 Titan Biotech Limited
10.10.1 Titan Biotech Limited Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Inactive Dried Yeast
10.10.4 Inactive Dried Yeast Product Introduction
10.10.5 Titan Biotech Limited Recent Development
10.11 AB Mauri Lanka
10.12 Biospringer
10.13 Kothari Fermentation and Biochem
10.14 Bio-Agro
10.15 Sojuz Produkt Pitaniya
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Inactive Dried Yeast Sales Channels
11.2.2 Inactive Dried Yeast Distributors
11.3 Inactive Dried Yeast Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Inactive Dried Yeast Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Inactive Dried Yeast Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
