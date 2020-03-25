Adroit Market Research has published an effective statistical data titled as Smart Grid Market. Different factors are considered to shed light on basic terminologies of industries. The market dynamics such, drivers, restraints and opportunities have been presented to give a clear idea of various ups and downs. The report of global Smart Grid Technology market is assembled by leading both primary as well as secondary research techniques.

Smart grid technology has experienced a substantial growth in past years, because of initiatives taken by government for funding the projects of smart grids, increase in the smart meters, electric vehicles and projects of developed infrastructure across the world. The factors that drive the growth of global smart grid technology market are well-organized way for management of energy and growth in the concern about reducing the carbon footprints. These factors lead to wide investment in the distribution and optimization for the modernization of grid.

The global smart grid market is projected to witness the rapid growth in the coming years as demand for energy is increasing worldwide during the forecast period. Increase in the support of government for the smart grid technology is expected to participate in the growth of smart grid technology market over the forecast period. Increasing investments for the digitalization of grid by implementing the developed technologies of communication will surge the smart grid technology industry. Another factor like initiatives of government for raising the demand of renewable energy, enhance the reliability of grid and smart meter roll outs are fueling the growth of smart grid technology market.

Smart grid promotes the use of efficient energy. The technology accepted by smart grid to reduce the distribution and transmission for making the efficient grid line. The main benefit of the network of smart grid is network of communication, whereas end-users and utilities communicate effectively with each other. The services of integration and deployment is propelled to hold the smart grid technology market share and is expected to grow in the coming years. Integration and deployment services helps in reducing the time of integration and deployment. Rise in the need for improving the traditional smart grid technology for supporting the smart cities and is accelerating the growth of services of integration and deployment in the smart grid technology market.

The most expensive exercise is the installation of smart grid. Value of US electric grid consists of transformers, poles, wires, power plants is approximately $1 tons. Total cost of replacing the traditional grid with smart grid is projected to be about $4 tons. The main critical factor for the deployment of smart grids are cost of high installation. Although, new generation sources deployment like rooftop solar, wind and based on end-user like electric vehicles are anticipated to boost the requirements of infrastructure are increasing the growth of global smart grid technology industry.

Global smart grid technology market is segmented into application, product type and region. On the basis of application, smart grid technology market is divided into commercial use and industrial use. On considering the product type, market is divided into Demand Response Management Systems (DRM), Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distribution Management Systems (DMS), Smart Meter, Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS) and Outage Management Systems (OMS).

Geographically, regions involved in increasing the global smart grid technology market size are Europe, North America, China, Asia Pacific, Japan, India and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest smart grid technology market share and is expected to grow in the coming years. Asia Pacific offers opportunities for the growth of smart grid technology because of projects of smart grid, political reforms and rise in prices of energy.

Key players involved in increasing the smart grid market share are General Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems and Hitachi Ltd.

Key Segments in the “Global Smart Grid Technology Market” are-

By Application market is segmented into:

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

By Product Type market is segmented into:

Demand Response Management Systems (DRM)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distribution Management Systems (DMS)

Smart Meter

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

Outage Management Systems (OMS)

By Regions market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

China

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

Middle East & Africa

