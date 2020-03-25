Laryngeal masks also known as, laryngeal mask airways (LMAs) and laryngeal airway devices (LADs), is a medical device that helps a patient airways remain open in a state of unconsciousness or after administration of anesthesia. The mask comprises of an airway tube, with a connector at one end and a cuff at another end. These masks are generally used by anesthetists in order to streamline the supply of oxygen or anesthesia gas at the time of surgery. It is also used by emergency technicians for unconscious patients.

Rise in the number of surgical procedures for the treatment of respiratory conditions such as, asthma, chronic bronchitis is expected to drive the market in the coming years. The gradual increase in the number of respiratory problems at a global level is anticipated to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Ambu A/S., Teleflex Incorporated, Intersurgical Ltd, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic, KindWell Medical, Legend Medical Devices, Inc., Besmed, Health Business Corp., ASID BONZ GmbH, and VOGT MEDICAL

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Laryngeal Mask Market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Laryngeal Mask Market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Laryngeal Mask Market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Laryngeal Mask Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Laryngeal Mask Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

