Home Meal Replacements are nutritious frozen meals that are flash-frozen, without any extra preservatives added.
In 2019, the market size of Home Meal Replacement (HMR) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Home Meal Replacement (HMR).
This report studies the global market size of Home Meal Replacement (HMR), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3606656
This study presents the Home Meal Replacement (HMR) sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Nestle
Tyson Foods
Kellogg
General Mills
ConAgra
Unilever
Pinnacle Foods
Dongwon
Shinsegae Food
LEEPACK
OURHOME
Wooyang Frozen Foods
Sempio
CJ Cheiljedang Corp.
Foodone
Eat East
Market Segment by Product Type
RTC (Ready to Cook)
RTH (Ready to Heat)
RTE( Ready to Eat)
Market Segment by Application
single-person households
older citizens
Dual income household
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Home Meal Replacement (HMR) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Home Meal Replacement (HMR) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Meal Replacement (HMR) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-home-meal-replacement-hmr-market-research-report-2019-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 RTC (Ready to Cook)
1.3.3 RTH (Ready to Heat)
1.3.4 RTE( Ready to Eat)
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 single-person households
1.4.3 older citizens
1.4.4 Dual income household
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 RTC (Ready to Cook) Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 RTH (Ready to Heat) Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 RTE( Ready to Eat) Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Nestle
10.1.1 Nestle Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)
10.1.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction
10.1.5 Nestle Recent Development
10.2 Tyson Foods
10.2.1 Tyson Foods Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)
10.2.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction
10.2.5 Tyson Foods Recent Development
10.3 Kellogg
10.3.1 Kellogg Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)
10.3.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction
10.3.5 Kellogg Recent Development
10.4 General Mills
10.4.1 General Mills Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)
10.4.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction
10.4.5 General Mills Recent Development
10.5 ConAgra
10.5.1 ConAgra Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)
10.5.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction
10.5.5 ConAgra Recent Development
10.6 Unilever
10.6.1 Unilever Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)
10.6.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction
10.6.5 Unilever Recent Development
10.7 Pinnacle Foods
10.7.1 Pinnacle Foods Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)
10.7.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction
10.7.5 Pinnacle Foods Recent Development
10.8 Dongwon
10.8.1 Dongwon Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)
10.8.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction
10.8.5 Dongwon Recent Development
10.9 Shinsegae Food
10.9.1 Shinsegae Food Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)
10.9.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction
10.9.5 Shinsegae Food Recent Development
10.10 LEEPACK
10.10.1 LEEPACK Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)
10.10.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction
10.10.5 LEEPACK Recent Development
10.11 OURHOME
10.12 Wooyang Frozen Foods
10.13 Sempio
10.14 CJ Cheiljedang Corp.
10.15 Foodone
10.16 Eat East
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Channels
11.2.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Distributors
11.3 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3606656
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155