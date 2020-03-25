Home Meal Replacements are nutritious frozen meals that are flash-frozen, without any extra preservatives added.

In 2019, the market size of Home Meal Replacement (HMR) is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Home Meal Replacement (HMR).

This report studies the global market size of Home Meal Replacement (HMR), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3606656

This study presents the Home Meal Replacement (HMR) sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Nestle

Tyson Foods

Kellogg

General Mills

ConAgra

Unilever

Pinnacle Foods

Dongwon

Shinsegae Food

LEEPACK

OURHOME

Wooyang Frozen Foods

Sempio

CJ Cheiljedang Corp.

Foodone

Eat East

Market Segment by Product Type

RTC (Ready to Cook)

RTH (Ready to Heat)

RTE( Ready to Eat)

Market Segment by Application

single-person households

older citizens

Dual income household

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Home Meal Replacement (HMR) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Home Meal Replacement (HMR) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Meal Replacement (HMR) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-home-meal-replacement-hmr-market-research-report-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 RTC (Ready to Cook)

1.3.3 RTH (Ready to Heat)

1.3.4 RTE( Ready to Eat)

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 single-person households

1.4.3 older citizens

1.4.4 Dual income household

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 RTC (Ready to Cook) Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 RTH (Ready to Heat) Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 RTE( Ready to Eat) Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Nestle

10.1.1 Nestle Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)

10.1.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction

10.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.2 Tyson Foods

10.2.1 Tyson Foods Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)

10.2.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction

10.2.5 Tyson Foods Recent Development

10.3 Kellogg

10.3.1 Kellogg Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)

10.3.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction

10.3.5 Kellogg Recent Development

10.4 General Mills

10.4.1 General Mills Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)

10.4.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction

10.4.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.5 ConAgra

10.5.1 ConAgra Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)

10.5.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction

10.5.5 ConAgra Recent Development

10.6 Unilever

10.6.1 Unilever Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)

10.6.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction

10.6.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.7 Pinnacle Foods

10.7.1 Pinnacle Foods Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)

10.7.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction

10.7.5 Pinnacle Foods Recent Development

10.8 Dongwon

10.8.1 Dongwon Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)

10.8.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction

10.8.5 Dongwon Recent Development

10.9 Shinsegae Food

10.9.1 Shinsegae Food Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)

10.9.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction

10.9.5 Shinsegae Food Recent Development

10.10 LEEPACK

10.10.1 LEEPACK Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Home Meal Replacement (HMR)

10.10.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Introduction

10.10.5 LEEPACK Recent Development

10.11 OURHOME

10.12 Wooyang Frozen Foods

10.13 Sempio

10.14 CJ Cheiljedang Corp.

10.15 Foodone

10.16 Eat East

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Distributors

11.3 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3606656

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155