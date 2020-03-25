Power Bank Market Intelligence Report Includes Market Dynamic, Product, Application 2019-2027

Global Power Bank Market Viewpoint

In this Power Bank market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

competitive landscape of the power bank market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive power bank market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. Apart from that, market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the power bank market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Some of the key players in this market include Anker Technology Co. Limited, Apacer Technologies, Inc., Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc., EasyAcc.com, Inc., Goal Zero Corporation, GP Batteries International Ltd, IEC Technology, LLC, Maxell Holdings, Ltd., MiPow Limited, Mophie, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, RavPower, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xtorm. The key players operating in the power bank market adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market.

Power Bank Market

By Product Type

Portable Power Banks

Phone Charging Cases

Solar Power Banks

By Capacity

Up to 5,000 mAh

5,001 mAh – 12,000 mAh

12,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

By Battery Type

Lithium Polymer

Lithium Ion

By Port Type

Standard

Type C

DC Power Jack

By Application

Smartphone

Tablet/Laptops

PCs

Camera

Others(Bluetooth Speakers, Kindle etc.)

By Charging Source

Electric

Solar

Hybrid

By Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Exclusive Stores Multiband Retail Stores Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Power Bank market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Power Bank market report.