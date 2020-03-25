The global Flexible Pipe Market business research report performs search for data which are relevant to marketing problems in different functional areas of marketing including consumer behaviour, product, sales, distribution channel, pricing, ad and physical distribution. With this industry analysis report, the risk of uncertainties is minimised and sound decisions are taken easily. The report is highly helpful in knowing how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products. The market insights of this Flexible Pipe Market document are quite helpful to a firm in launching a new product.

Global Flexible Pipe Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.20 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4%in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Flexible Pipe Market.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in flexible pipe market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), Solvay (Belgium); National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.), Technip Inc. (France), Prysmian Group (Italy), General Electric (U.K.), Shawcor Ltd. (Canada), Pipelife Nederland B.V. (Netherlands), Airborne Oil & Gas (Netherlands), Magma Global Ltd. (U.K.), ContiTech AG (Germany), and FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Chevron Corporation (U.S.), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Total S.A. (France), BP plc (U.K.), Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), among others.

Segmentation: Flexible Pipe Market

Global Flexible Pipe Market By Type (Risers, Jumpers, Flow Lines, Fluid Transfer Lines)

Raw Material (High-Density Polyethylene, Polyvinylidene Fluoride, Polyamides)

Application {Offshore (Deepwater, Ultra-Deep Water, Subsea), Onshore}

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East and Africa)

Research objectives of the Flexible Pipe Market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the Flexible Pipe Market

It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Magma Global announced that it has added shawcor’s thermotite ultra insulation to its m-pipe. It helps in maintaining the temperature of production fluids.

In July 2013, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc. acquired MagFlex, through this acquisition FlexSteel able to produce highly specialized components in-house, allowing it to quickly deliver a wide variety of complete pipeline solutions.

Market Drivers:

There is high demand for advance technology in drilling process that helps to grow in the market.

There is increase in acceptance of engineering grade flexible materials this significant act as a major market driver.

Market Restraints:

Regulation against oil exploration act as a restraints for flexible pipe market.

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

