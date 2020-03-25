Global Refinished Paint Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Refinished Paint Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Global Refinished Paints Market is expected to reach USD 9,477.85 Million by 2025 from USD 6,900.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: Global Refinish Paint Market

Akzo Nobel N.V., Donglai., Novol SP. Z o.o., Noroo Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd. (subsidiary of noroo holdings co., ltd.), the Lubrizol Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. , KCC Corporation., Mipa SE, Cresta Paint Industries LTD. , The Sherwin-Williams Company, Alpscoating., Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited, KAPCI Coatings, PPG Industries, Inc. , BASF SE, 3M, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Kansai Paint CO.,LTD among others.

This report studies Global Refinished Paint Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Refinished Paint Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Refinished Paint Market, By Resin Type (Polyurethane Resin, Epoxy Resin, Acrylic Resin), Technology (Solventborne Coating, Waterborne Coating, Powder Coating), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Buses, LCV, Trucks), Layer (Primer, Basecoat, Clear coat, Sealer) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Refinish Paint Market

The global refinished paints market is segmented on resin type, component, type, deployment model, application and organization size, vertical and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global refinished paints market is segmented based on resin type into four notable segments as polyurethane resin, epoxy resin, acrylic resin and others. In 2018, polyurethane resin market is likely to dominate market with 51.4% market shares and is estimated to reach USD 5,037.83 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period.

The global refinished paints market is segmented based on vehicle type into four notable segments passenger car, buses, LCV and trucks. In 2018, passenger car market is likely to dominate market with 69.5% shares and is estimated to reach USD 6,686.82 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period.

The global refinished paints market is segmented based on technology into three notable segments; solvent borne coating, waterborne coating and powder coating. In 2018, solvent borne coating market is likely to dominate market with 48.5% shares and is estimated to reach USD 4,404.83 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period.

The global refinished paints market is segmented based on layer into four notable segments; primer, basecoat, clear coat and sealer. In 2018, primer market is likely to dominate market with 38.7% shares and is estimated to reach USD 3,486.49 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Key Drivers: Global Refinish Paint Market

The major factors contributing to the growing demand for automobiles, rising demand for recreational vehicle (RV), and surge in repair and maintenance activates are the key driving factors in the refinished paints market.

