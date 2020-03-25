Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Module market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Wireless Module business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Wireless Module market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Wireless Module value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

WiMax

High Speed Packet Access (HSPA)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Smart Appliances

Handheld Mobile Devices

Medical and Industrial Testing

Instruments

Smart Grid

Router

Automobile

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Laird Connectivity

Sierra Wireless

Murata Manufacturing

Azure Wave Technologies

Silicon Laboratories

Taiyo Yuden

Broadlink

Xiaomi

Advantech

MXCHIP

Digi International

Gemalto

Huawei

Telit Communication

Quectel Wireless Solutions

ZTE Corporation

Microchip Technology

Option

U-blox

Silex Technology

AR Modular RF

Mipot

CODICO

Particle

HF

Longsys

Adafruit

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wireless Module market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wireless Module market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Module players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Module with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Wireless Module submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Wireless Module Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wireless Module Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Wireless Module Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Wireless Module Segment by Type

2.2.1 Bluetooth

2.2.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

2.2.4 WiMax

2.2.5 High Speed Packet Access (HSPA)

2.3 Wireless Module Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Wireless Module Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Wireless Module Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Wireless Module Segment by Application

2.4.1 Smart Appliances

2.4.2 Handheld Mobile Devices

2.4.3 Medical and Industrial Testing

2.4.4 Instruments

2.4.5 Smart Grid

2.4.6 Router

2.4.7 Automobile

2.4.8 Other

2.5 Wireless Module Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Wireless Module Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Wireless Module Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Wireless Module by Players

3.1 Global Wireless Module Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Wireless Module Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Module Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Wireless Module Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Wireless Module by Regions

4.1 Wireless Module Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Wireless Module Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Wireless Module Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Wireless Module Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Wireless Module Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Wireless Module Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Wireless Module Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Wireless Module Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Wireless Module Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Wireless Module Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Wireless Module Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wireless Module by Countries

7.2 Europe Wireless Module Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Wireless Module Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Wireless Module by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Wireless Module Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Wireless Module Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Wireless Module Market Forecast

10.1 Global Wireless Module Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Wireless Module Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Wireless Module Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Wireless Module Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Wireless Module Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Laird Connectivity

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Wireless Module Product Offered

11.1.3 Laird Connectivity Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Laird Connectivity News

11.2 Sierra Wireless

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Wireless Module Product Offered

11.2.3 Sierra Wireless Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Sierra Wireless News

11.3 Murata Manufacturing

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Wireless Module Product Offered

11.3.3 Murata Manufacturing Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Murata Manufacturing News

11.4 Azure Wave Technologies

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Wireless Module Product Offered

11.4.3 Azure Wave Technologies Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Azure Wave Technologies News

11.5 Silicon Laboratories

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Wireless Module Product Offered

11.5.3 Silicon Laboratories Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Silicon Laboratories News

11.6 Taiyo Yuden

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Wireless Module Product Offered

11.6.3 Taiyo Yuden Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Taiyo Yuden News

11.7 Broadlink

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Wireless Module Product Offered

11.7.3 Broadlink Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Broadlink News

11.8 Xiaomi

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Wireless Module Product Offered

11.8.3 Xiaomi Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Xiaomi News

11.9 Advantech

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Wireless Module Product Offered

11.9.3 Advantech Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Advantech News

11.10 MXCHIP

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Wireless Module Product Offered

11.10.3 MXCHIP Wireless Module Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 MXCHIP News

11.11 Digi International

11.12 Gemalto

11.13 Huawei

11.14 Telit Communication

11.15 Quectel Wireless Solutions

11.16 ZTE Corporation

11.17 Microchip Technology

11.18 Option

11.19 U-blox

11.20 Silex Technology

11.21 AR Modular RF

11.22 Mipot

11.23 CODICO

11.24 Particle

11.25 HF

11.26 Longsys

11.27 Adafruit

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

