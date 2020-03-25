To achieve continuous improvement in your environmental profile, you need to embed measurement and assessment into the heart of your business. We can provide you with the tools and procedures to place environmental analysis in your own hands.
In 2017, the global Sustainability Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Sustainability Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sustainability Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Curo
Axxerion CMMS
CenterStone
FM:Interact
Asset Essentials
MaintiMizer
Wattics
vx Maintain
IBM TRIRIGA
VFA Capital Planning
Dude Solutions
Entronix EMP
DEXCell Energy Manager
CAFM Explorer
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sustainability Tools are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
