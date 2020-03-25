“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Fingerprint Sensor Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Fingerprint Sensor industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Fingerprint Sensor market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 8.71% from 2420 million $ in 2014 to 3675 million $ in 2019, Report analysts believe that in the next few years, Fingerprint Sensor market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Fingerprint Sensor will reach 7610 million $.
Apple
Synaptics
Fingerprint Cards
Goodix
Egis Technology
Idemia
Next Biometrics
Anviz Global
Idex Asa
Crossmatch
Secugen
Hid Global
Touch Biometrix
Suprema
Dermalog Identification Systems
Nec Corporation
Ekey Biometric Systems
Bio-Key International
Section 4: Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation (Optical ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Optical under display fingerprint sensor, , , )
Industry Segmentation (Consumer Electronics, Travel & Immigration, Government & Law Enforcement, Military, Defense, & Aerospace, Banking & Finance)
