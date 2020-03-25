Petrochemicals Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( LyondellBasell, BASF, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, DowDupont, Reliance Industries, Sabic, British Petroleum, Chevron Phillips, Formosa Plastics, China National Petroluem Corporation, Exxonmobil, Ineos ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Petrochemicals Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit . This Petrochemicals industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Petrochemicals Market: Petrochemicals (also known as petroleum distillates) are chemical products derived from petroleum. Some chemical compounds made from petroleum are also obtained from other fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, or renewable sources such as corn, palm fruit or sugar cane.

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the petrochemicals having accounted for more than half of the global market size, by volume, in 2017. Among all the countries, China & India dominated the basic polymers market in 2017 in terms of volume, closely followed by Japan. High economic growth rate, rising demand for construction products made up of plastics, growing health awareness applications, improving standards of living and competitive manufacturing costs are the main factors leading to the growth of the market for petrochemicals in this region.

Global Petrochemicals market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Petrochemicals.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Ethylene

☯ Propylene

☯ Benzene

☯ Butadiene

☯ Xylenes

☯ Toluene

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Construction

☯ Packaging

☯ Automotive

☯ Electrical & Electronics

☯ Aerospace

☯ Consumer Goods

☯ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Petrochemicals market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

