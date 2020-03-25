An integrated workplace management system (IWMS) is a software platform that helps organizations optimize the use of workplace resources, including the management of a company’s real estate portfolio, infrastructure and facilities assets.
In 2017, the global IWMS Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global IWMS Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IWMS Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
UpKeep
MPulse
TheWorxHub
Curo
OfficeSpace
iOffice
FacilityONE
CenterStone
FM:Interact
SpaceIQ
Asset Essentials
Sprocket CMMS
Agility by SSG Insight
Visual Lease
Collectiveview Viewsuite
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IWMS Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IWMS Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IWMS Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IWMS Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IWMS Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 IWMS Software Market Size
2.2 IWMS Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IWMS Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 IWMS Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 IWMS Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global IWMS Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global IWMS Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global IWMS Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 IWMS Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players IWMS Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into IWMS Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global IWMS Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global IWMS Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States IWMS Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 IWMS Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States IWMS Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States IWMS Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe IWMS Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 IWMS Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe IWMS Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe IWMS Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China IWMS Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 IWMS Software Key Players in China
7.3 China IWMS Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China IWMS Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan IWMS Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 IWMS Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan IWMS Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan IWMS Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia IWMS Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 IWMS Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia IWMS Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia IWMS Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India IWMS Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 IWMS Software Key Players in India
10.3 India IWMS Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India IWMS Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America IWMS Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 IWMS Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America IWMS Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America IWMS Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 UpKeep
12.1.1 UpKeep Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IWMS Software Introduction
12.1.4 UpKeep Revenue in IWMS Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 UpKeep Recent Development
12.2 MPulse
12.2.1 MPulse Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IWMS Software Introduction
12.2.4 MPulse Revenue in IWMS Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 MPulse Recent Development
12.3 TheWorxHub
12.3.1 TheWorxHub Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IWMS Software Introduction
12.3.4 TheWorxHub Revenue in IWMS Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 TheWorxHub Recent Development
12.4 Curo
12.4.1 Curo Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IWMS Software Introduction
12.4.4 Curo Revenue in IWMS Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Curo Recent Development
12.5 OfficeSpace
12.5.1 OfficeSpace Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IWMS Software Introduction
12.5.4 OfficeSpace Revenue in IWMS Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 OfficeSpace Recent Development
12.6 iOffice
12.6.1 iOffice Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 IWMS Software Introduction
12.6.4 iOffice Revenue in IWMS Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 iOffice Recent Development
12.7 FacilityONE
12.7.1 FacilityONE Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 IWMS Software Introduction
12.7.4 FacilityONE Revenue in IWMS Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 FacilityONE Recent Development
12.8 CenterStone
12.8.1 CenterStone Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 IWMS Software Introduction
12.8.4 CenterStone Revenue in IWMS Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 CenterStone Recent Development
12.9 FM:Interact
12.9.1 FM:Interact Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 IWMS Software Introduction
12.9.4 FM:Interact Revenue in IWMS Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 FM:Interact Recent Development
12.10 SpaceIQ
12.10.1 SpaceIQ Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 IWMS Software Introduction
12.10.4 SpaceIQ Revenue in IWMS Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 SpaceIQ Recent Development
12.11 Asset Essentials
12.12 Sprocket CMMS
12.13 Agility by SSG Insight
12.14 Visual Lease
12.15 Collectiveview Viewsuite
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
