Factory Equipment Maintenance Software. Maintenance breakdowns in manufacturing costs time, work hours, and resources. … We specialize in equipment maintenance software, also known as a CMMS. Our software can help you maintain multiple manufacturing systems, machines, manufacturing lines, or entire facilities.

In 2017, the global Equipment Maintenance Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Equipment Maintenance Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Equipment Maintenance Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

eMaint CMMS

Hippo CMMS

Facilities Management eXpress

Asset Essentials

TheWorxHub

MPulse

UpKeep

Fiix

FTMaintenance

TabWare CMMS/EAM

ManagerPlus

MAPCON

MaintiMizer

IBM Maximo

Axxerion CMMS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Equipment Maintenance Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Equipment Maintenance Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Equipment Maintenance Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

