Factory Equipment Maintenance Software. Maintenance breakdowns in manufacturing costs time, work hours, and resources. … We specialize in equipment maintenance software, also known as a CMMS. Our software can help you maintain multiple manufacturing systems, machines, manufacturing lines, or entire facilities.
In 2017, the global Equipment Maintenance Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Equipment Maintenance Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Equipment Maintenance Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
eMaint CMMS
Hippo CMMS
Facilities Management eXpress
Asset Essentials
TheWorxHub
MPulse
UpKeep
Fiix
FTMaintenance
TabWare CMMS/EAM
ManagerPlus
MAPCON
MaintiMizer
IBM Maximo
Axxerion CMMS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Equipment Maintenance Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Equipment Maintenance Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Equipment Maintenance Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
