The acoustic louvres market is expected to grow at a stable rate over the forecast period owing to its wide used in plantroom and noise attenuation applications.
In 2017, the global Acoustic Louvres market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Acoustic Louvres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Acoustic Louvres development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IAC Acoustics
Noise Control Engineering
ACRAN
Waterloo Air Products
NCS Acoustics
Swegon
Levolux
McKenzie Martin
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Acoustic Louvre Panels
High Performance Acoustic Louvres
Acoustic Louvre Doors
Market segment by Application, split into
Plant Room Ventilation
Relief Air from Factories and Workshops
Ventilation to Acoustic Equipment Enclosures
Air Conditioning Installations and Cooling Towers
Power Generation Equipment
Outdoor Air Ventilation Systems
Refrigeration Plant
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Acoustic Louvres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Acoustic Louvres development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Acoustic Louvres are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Acoustic Louvres Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Acoustic Louvre Panels
1.4.3 High Performance Acoustic Louvres
1.4.4 Acoustic Louvre Doors
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Acoustic Louvres Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Plant Room Ventilation
1.5.3 Relief Air from Factories and Workshops
1.5.4 Ventilation to Acoustic Equipment Enclosures
1.5.5 Air Conditioning Installations and Cooling Towers
1.5.6 Power Generation Equipment
1.5.7 Outdoor Air Ventilation Systems
1.5.8 Refrigeration Plant
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Acoustic Louvres Market Size
2.2 Acoustic Louvres Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Acoustic Louvres Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Acoustic Louvres Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Acoustic Louvres Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Acoustic Louvres Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Acoustic Louvres Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Acoustic Louvres Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in China
7.3 China Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type
7.4 China Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in India
10.3 India Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type
10.4 India Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IAC Acoustics
12.1.1 IAC Acoustics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction
12.1.4 IAC Acoustics Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IAC Acoustics Recent Development
12.2 Noise Control Engineering
12.2.1 Noise Control Engineering Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction
12.2.4 Noise Control Engineering Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Noise Control Engineering Recent Development
12.3 ACRAN
12.3.1 ACRAN Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction
12.3.4 ACRAN Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 ACRAN Recent Development
12.4 Waterloo Air Products
12.4.1 Waterloo Air Products Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction
12.4.4 Waterloo Air Products Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Waterloo Air Products Recent Development
12.5 NCS Acoustics
12.5.1 NCS Acoustics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction
12.5.4 NCS Acoustics Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 NCS Acoustics Recent Development
12.6 Swegon
12.6.1 Swegon Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction
12.6.4 Swegon Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Swegon Recent Development
12.7 Levolux
12.7.1 Levolux Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction
12.7.4 Levolux Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Levolux Recent Development
12.8 McKenzie Martin
12.8.1 McKenzie Martin Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction
12.8.4 McKenzie Martin Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 McKenzie Martin Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
