The acoustic louvres market is expected to grow at a stable rate over the forecast period owing to its wide used in plantroom and noise attenuation applications.

In 2017, the global Acoustic Louvres market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Acoustic Louvres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Acoustic Louvres development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IAC Acoustics

Noise Control Engineering

ACRAN

Waterloo Air Products

NCS Acoustics

Swegon

Levolux

McKenzie Martin

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Acoustic Louvre Panels

High Performance Acoustic Louvres

Acoustic Louvre Doors

Market segment by Application, split into

Plant Room Ventilation

Relief Air from Factories and Workshops

Ventilation to Acoustic Equipment Enclosures

Air Conditioning Installations and Cooling Towers

Power Generation Equipment

Outdoor Air Ventilation Systems

Refrigeration Plant

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Acoustic Louvres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Acoustic Louvres development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Acoustic Louvres are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Acoustic Louvres Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Acoustic Louvre Panels

1.4.3 High Performance Acoustic Louvres

1.4.4 Acoustic Louvre Doors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acoustic Louvres Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Plant Room Ventilation

1.5.3 Relief Air from Factories and Workshops

1.5.4 Ventilation to Acoustic Equipment Enclosures

1.5.5 Air Conditioning Installations and Cooling Towers

1.5.6 Power Generation Equipment

1.5.7 Outdoor Air Ventilation Systems

1.5.8 Refrigeration Plant

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Acoustic Louvres Market Size

2.2 Acoustic Louvres Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Acoustic Louvres Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Acoustic Louvres Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Acoustic Louvres Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Acoustic Louvres Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Acoustic Louvres Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Acoustic Louvres Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in China

7.3 China Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type

7.4 China Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in India

10.3 India Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type

10.4 India Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Acoustic Louvres Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Acoustic Louvres Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Acoustic Louvres Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IAC Acoustics

12.1.1 IAC Acoustics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction

12.1.4 IAC Acoustics Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IAC Acoustics Recent Development

12.2 Noise Control Engineering

12.2.1 Noise Control Engineering Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction

12.2.4 Noise Control Engineering Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Noise Control Engineering Recent Development

12.3 ACRAN

12.3.1 ACRAN Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction

12.3.4 ACRAN Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ACRAN Recent Development

12.4 Waterloo Air Products

12.4.1 Waterloo Air Products Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction

12.4.4 Waterloo Air Products Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Waterloo Air Products Recent Development

12.5 NCS Acoustics

12.5.1 NCS Acoustics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction

12.5.4 NCS Acoustics Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 NCS Acoustics Recent Development

12.6 Swegon

12.6.1 Swegon Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction

12.6.4 Swegon Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Swegon Recent Development

12.7 Levolux

12.7.1 Levolux Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction

12.7.4 Levolux Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Levolux Recent Development

12.8 McKenzie Martin

12.8.1 McKenzie Martin Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Acoustic Louvres Introduction

12.8.4 McKenzie Martin Revenue in Acoustic Louvres Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 McKenzie Martin Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

