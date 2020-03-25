This report focuses on the global Home Building Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Building Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Home Building Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Sage
Aconex
Knowify LLC
BuilderTREND
ClickHome
Bid4Build
BuildSoft Pro
Latista
Viewpoint
PlanSwift
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise based
Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Residential
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Home Building Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Home Building Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Building Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Home Building Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premise based
1.4.4 Web-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Home Building Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Residential
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Home Building Software Market Size
2.2 Home Building Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Home Building Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Home Building Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Home Building Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Home Building Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Home Building Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Home Building Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Home Building Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Home Building Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Home Building Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Home Building Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Home Building Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Home Building Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Home Building Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Home Building Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Home Building Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Home Building Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Home Building Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Home Building Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Home Building Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Home Building Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Home Building Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Home Building Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Home Building Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Home Building Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Home Building Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Home Building Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Home Building Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Home Building Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Home Building Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Home Building Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Home Building Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Home Building Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Sage
12.1.1 Sage Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Home Building Software Introduction
12.1.4 Sage Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Sage Recent Development
12.2 Aconex
12.2.1 Aconex Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Home Building Software Introduction
12.2.4 Aconex Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Aconex Recent Development
12.3 Knowify LLC
12.3.1 Knowify LLC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Home Building Software Introduction
12.3.4 Knowify LLC Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Knowify LLC Recent Development
12.4 BuilderTREND
12.4.1 BuilderTREND Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Home Building Software Introduction
12.4.4 BuilderTREND Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 BuilderTREND Recent Development
12.5 ClickHome
12.5.1 ClickHome Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Home Building Software Introduction
12.5.4 ClickHome Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 ClickHome Recent Development
12.6 Bid4Build
12.6.1 Bid4Build Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Home Building Software Introduction
12.6.4 Bid4Build Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Bid4Build Recent Development
12.7 BuildSoft Pro
12.7.1 BuildSoft Pro Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Home Building Software Introduction
12.7.4 BuildSoft Pro Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 BuildSoft Pro Recent Development
12.8 Latista
12.8.1 Latista Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Home Building Software Introduction
12.8.4 Latista Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Latista Recent Development
12.9 Viewpoint
12.9.1 Viewpoint Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Home Building Software Introduction
12.9.4 Viewpoint Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Viewpoint Recent Development
12.10 PlanSwift
12.10.1 PlanSwift Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Home Building Software Introduction
12.10.4 PlanSwift Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 PlanSwift Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
