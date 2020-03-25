This report focuses on the global Home Building Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Building Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Home Building Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Sage

Aconex

Knowify LLC

BuilderTREND

ClickHome

Bid4Build

BuildSoft Pro

Latista

Viewpoint

PlanSwift

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise based

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Home Building Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Home Building Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Building Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Home Building Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premise based

1.4.4 Web-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Home Building Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Home Building Software Market Size

2.2 Home Building Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Home Building Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Home Building Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Home Building Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Home Building Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Home Building Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Home Building Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Home Building Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Home Building Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Home Building Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Home Building Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Home Building Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Home Building Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Home Building Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Home Building Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Home Building Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Home Building Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Home Building Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Home Building Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Home Building Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Home Building Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Home Building Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Home Building Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Home Building Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Home Building Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Home Building Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Home Building Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Home Building Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Home Building Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Home Building Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Home Building Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Home Building Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Home Building Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Home Building Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Sage

12.1.1 Sage Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Home Building Software Introduction

12.1.4 Sage Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Sage Recent Development

12.2 Aconex

12.2.1 Aconex Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Home Building Software Introduction

12.2.4 Aconex Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Aconex Recent Development

12.3 Knowify LLC

12.3.1 Knowify LLC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Home Building Software Introduction

12.3.4 Knowify LLC Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Knowify LLC Recent Development

12.4 BuilderTREND

12.4.1 BuilderTREND Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Home Building Software Introduction

12.4.4 BuilderTREND Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 BuilderTREND Recent Development

12.5 ClickHome

12.5.1 ClickHome Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Home Building Software Introduction

12.5.4 ClickHome Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 ClickHome Recent Development

12.6 Bid4Build

12.6.1 Bid4Build Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Home Building Software Introduction

12.6.4 Bid4Build Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Bid4Build Recent Development

12.7 BuildSoft Pro

12.7.1 BuildSoft Pro Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Home Building Software Introduction

12.7.4 BuildSoft Pro Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 BuildSoft Pro Recent Development

12.8 Latista

12.8.1 Latista Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Home Building Software Introduction

12.8.4 Latista Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Latista Recent Development

12.9 Viewpoint

12.9.1 Viewpoint Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Home Building Software Introduction

12.9.4 Viewpoint Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Viewpoint Recent Development

12.10 PlanSwift

12.10.1 PlanSwift Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Home Building Software Introduction

12.10.4 PlanSwift Revenue in Home Building Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 PlanSwift Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

