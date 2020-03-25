This report focuses on the global Personal Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Personal Security Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Pinkerton
Blackwater Protectio
Allied Universal
Hook Private Security
International Protective Service, In
Paradigm Security
US Security Associates
SIS
Beijing Baoan
Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd
Transguard
Prosegur
Secom
China Security & Protection Group
Andrews International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Executive/VIP Protection
Residential Protection
Executive Drivers
Asset Protection
Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services
Market segment by Application, split into
CEOs
Entertainers
Athletes
Royalty
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Personal Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Personal Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Security Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Personal Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Executive/VIP Protection
1.4.3 Residential Protection
1.4.4 Executive Drivers
1.4.5 Asset Protection
1.4.6 Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Personal Security Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 CEOs
1.5.3 Entertainers
1.5.4 Athletes
1.5.5 Royalty
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Personal Security Services Market Size
2.2 Personal Security Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Personal Security Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Personal Security Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Personal Security Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Personal Security Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Personal Security Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Personal Security Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Personal Security Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Personal Security Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Personal Security Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Personal Security Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Personal Security Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Personal Security Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Personal Security Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Personal Security Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Personal Security Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Personal Security Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Personal Security Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Personal Security Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Personal Security Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Personal Security Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Personal Security Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Personal Security Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Personal Security Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Personal Security Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Personal Security Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Pinkerton
12.1.1 Pinkerton Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Personal Security Services Introduction
12.1.4 Pinkerton Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Pinkerton Recent Development
12.2 Blackwater Protectio
12.2.1 Blackwater Protectio Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Personal Security Services Introduction
12.2.4 Blackwater Protectio Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Blackwater Protectio Recent Development
12.3 Allied Universal
12.3.1 Allied Universal Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Personal Security Services Introduction
12.3.4 Allied Universal Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Allied Universal Recent Development
12.4 Hook Private Security
12.4.1 Hook Private Security Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Personal Security Services Introduction
12.4.4 Hook Private Security Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hook Private Security Recent Development
12.5 International Protective Service, In
12.5.1 International Protective Service, In Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Personal Security Services Introduction
12.5.4 International Protective Service, In Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 International Protective Service, In Recent Development
12.6 Paradigm Security
12.6.1 Paradigm Security Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Personal Security Services Introduction
12.6.4 Paradigm Security Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Paradigm Security Recent Development
12.7 US Security Associates
12.7.1 US Security Associates Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Personal Security Services Introduction
12.7.4 US Security Associates Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 US Security Associates Recent Development
12.8 SIS
12.8.1 SIS Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Personal Security Services Introduction
12.8.4 SIS Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 SIS Recent Development
12.9 Beijing Baoan
12.9.1 Beijing Baoan Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Personal Security Services Introduction
12.9.4 Beijing Baoan Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Beijing Baoan Recent Development
12.10 Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd
12.10.1 Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Personal Security Services Introduction
12.10.4 Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd Recent Development
12.11 Transguard
12.12 Prosegur
12.13 Secom
12.14 China Security & Protection Group
12.15 Andrews International
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
