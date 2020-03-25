This report focuses on the global Personal Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Personal Security Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2326545

The key players covered in this study

Pinkerton

Blackwater Protectio

Allied Universal

Hook Private Security

International Protective Service, In

Paradigm Security

US Security Associates

SIS

Beijing Baoan

Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd

Transguard

Prosegur

Secom

China Security & Protection Group

Andrews International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Executive/VIP Protection

Residential Protection

Executive Drivers

Asset Protection

Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services

Market segment by Application, split into

CEOs

Entertainers

Athletes

Royalty

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Personal Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Personal Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Security Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-personal-security-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal Security Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Executive/VIP Protection

1.4.3 Residential Protection

1.4.4 Executive Drivers

1.4.5 Asset Protection

1.4.6 Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal Security Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 CEOs

1.5.3 Entertainers

1.5.4 Athletes

1.5.5 Royalty

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Personal Security Services Market Size

2.2 Personal Security Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Personal Security Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Personal Security Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Personal Security Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Personal Security Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Personal Security Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Personal Security Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Personal Security Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Personal Security Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Personal Security Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Personal Security Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Personal Security Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Personal Security Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Personal Security Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Personal Security Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Personal Security Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Personal Security Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Personal Security Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Personal Security Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Personal Security Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Personal Security Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Personal Security Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Personal Security Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Personal Security Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Personal Security Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Personal Security Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Personal Security Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Personal Security Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Pinkerton

12.1.1 Pinkerton Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Personal Security Services Introduction

12.1.4 Pinkerton Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Pinkerton Recent Development

12.2 Blackwater Protectio

12.2.1 Blackwater Protectio Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Personal Security Services Introduction

12.2.4 Blackwater Protectio Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Blackwater Protectio Recent Development

12.3 Allied Universal

12.3.1 Allied Universal Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Personal Security Services Introduction

12.3.4 Allied Universal Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Allied Universal Recent Development

12.4 Hook Private Security

12.4.1 Hook Private Security Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Personal Security Services Introduction

12.4.4 Hook Private Security Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hook Private Security Recent Development

12.5 International Protective Service, In

12.5.1 International Protective Service, In Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Personal Security Services Introduction

12.5.4 International Protective Service, In Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 International Protective Service, In Recent Development

12.6 Paradigm Security

12.6.1 Paradigm Security Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Personal Security Services Introduction

12.6.4 Paradigm Security Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Paradigm Security Recent Development

12.7 US Security Associates

12.7.1 US Security Associates Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Personal Security Services Introduction

12.7.4 US Security Associates Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 US Security Associates Recent Development

12.8 SIS

12.8.1 SIS Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Personal Security Services Introduction

12.8.4 SIS Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SIS Recent Development

12.9 Beijing Baoan

12.9.1 Beijing Baoan Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Personal Security Services Introduction

12.9.4 Beijing Baoan Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Beijing Baoan Recent Development

12.10 Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd

12.10.1 Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Personal Security Services Introduction

12.10.4 Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd Revenue in Personal Security Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.11 Transguard

12.12 Prosegur

12.13 Secom

12.14 China Security & Protection Group

12.15 Andrews International

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2326545

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155