This report focuses on the global Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
Lakeland College
Falck
Lambton College
Oklahoma State University
Fire Service College
Parkland College
International Fire Training Center
Delaware State Fire School
Sakra Emergency Response Brigade
Norquest College
South Carolina Fire Academy
Louisiana State University
Petrosafe Technologies
Nova Scotia Firefighters School
Cerm
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fire detection
Fire management
Fire analysis
Fire response
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Energy & power
Manufacturing
Oil, gas, & mining
Other verticals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Fire detection
1.4.3 Fire management
1.4.4 Fire analysis
1.4.5 Fire response
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Energy & power
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Oil, gas, & mining
1.5.5 Other verticals
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size
2.2 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
12.1.1 Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Introduction
12.1.4 Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Revenue in Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Recent Development
12.2 Lakeland College
12.2.1 Lakeland College Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Introduction
12.2.4 Lakeland College Revenue in Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Lakeland College Recent Development
12.3 Falck
12.3.1 Falck Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Introduction
12.3.4 Falck Revenue in Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Falck Recent Development
12.4 Lambton College
12.4.1 Lambton College Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Introduction
12.4.4 Lambton College Revenue in Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Lambton College Recent Development
12.5 Oklahoma State University
12.5.1 Oklahoma State University Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Introduction
12.5.4 Oklahoma State University Revenue in Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Oklahoma State University Recent Development
12.6 Fire Service College
12.6.1 Fire Service College Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Introduction
12.6.4 Fire Service College Revenue in Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Fire Service College Recent Development
12.7 Parkland College
12.7.1 Parkland College Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Introduction
12.7.4 Parkland College Revenue in Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Parkland College Recent Development
12.8 International Fire Training Center
12.8.1 International Fire Training Center Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Introduction
12.8.4 International Fire Training Center Revenue in Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 International Fire Training Center Recent Development
12.9 Delaware State Fire School
12.9.1 Delaware State Fire School Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Introduction
12.9.4 Delaware State Fire School Revenue in Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Delaware State Fire School Recent Development
12.10 Sakra Emergency Response Brigade
12.10.1 Sakra Emergency Response Brigade Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Introduction
12.10.4 Sakra Emergency Response Brigade Revenue in Industrial Fire Brigade Training Program and Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Sakra Emergency Response Brigade Recent Development
12.11 Norquest College
12.12 South Carolina Fire Academy
12.13 Louisiana State University
12.14 Petrosafe Technologies
12.15 Nova Scotia Firefighters School
12.16 Cerm
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
