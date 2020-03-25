This report focuses on the global Subsea Vessel Operations status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Subsea Vessel Operations development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Subsea Vessel Operations market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Siem Offshore AS

Vallianz

McDermott International

Stoltoff shore

Saipem

Skandi Navica

Allseas

Cal Dive International

Global Industries

Helix

Sea Trucks Group

Subsea 7

Van Oord

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Field Developments

Inspection Repair & Maintenance(IRM)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Power

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Subsea Vessel Operations status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Subsea Vessel Operations development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Subsea Vessel Operations are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Field Developments

1.4.3 Inspection Repair & Maintenance(IRM)

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Power

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size

2.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Subsea Vessel Operations Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Subsea Vessel Operations Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in China

7.3 China Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type

7.4 China Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in India

10.3 India Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type

10.4 India Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Siem Offshore AS

12.1.1 Siem Offshore AS Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction

12.1.4 Siem Offshore AS Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Siem Offshore AS Recent Development

12.2 Vallianz

12.2.1 Vallianz Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction

12.2.4 Vallianz Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Vallianz Recent Development

12.3 McDermott International

12.3.1 McDermott International Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction

12.3.4 McDermott International Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 McDermott International Recent Development

12.4 Stoltoff shore

12.4.1 Stoltoff shore Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction

12.4.4 Stoltoff shore Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Stoltoff shore Recent Development

12.5 Saipem

12.5.1 Saipem Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction

12.5.4 Saipem Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Saipem Recent Development

12.6 Skandi Navica

12.6.1 Skandi Navica Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction

12.6.4 Skandi Navica Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Skandi Navica Recent Development

12.7 Allseas

12.7.1 Allseas Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction

12.7.4 Allseas Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Allseas Recent Development

12.8 Saipem

12.8.1 Saipem Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction

12.8.4 Saipem Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Saipem Recent Development

12.9 Cal Dive International

12.9.1 Cal Dive International Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction

12.9.4 Cal Dive International Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Cal Dive International Recent Development

12.10 Global Industries

12.10.1 Global Industries Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction

12.10.4 Global Industries Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Global Industries Recent Development

12.11 Helix

12.12 Sea Trucks Group

12.13 Subsea 7

12.14 Van Oord

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

