This report focuses on the global Subsea Vessel Operations status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Subsea Vessel Operations development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Subsea Vessel Operations market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Siem Offshore AS
Vallianz
McDermott International
Stoltoff shore
Saipem
Skandi Navica
Allseas
Cal Dive International
Global Industries
Helix
Sea Trucks Group
Subsea 7
Van Oord
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Field Developments
Inspection Repair & Maintenance(IRM)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Power
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Subsea Vessel Operations status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Subsea Vessel Operations development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Subsea Vessel Operations are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Field Developments
1.4.3 Inspection Repair & Maintenance(IRM)
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Oil & Gas
1.5.3 Power
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size
2.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Subsea Vessel Operations Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Subsea Vessel Operations Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in China
7.3 China Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type
7.4 China Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in India
10.3 India Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type
10.4 India Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Subsea Vessel Operations Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Subsea Vessel Operations Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Siem Offshore AS
12.1.1 Siem Offshore AS Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction
12.1.4 Siem Offshore AS Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Siem Offshore AS Recent Development
12.2 Vallianz
12.2.1 Vallianz Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction
12.2.4 Vallianz Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Vallianz Recent Development
12.3 McDermott International
12.3.1 McDermott International Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction
12.3.4 McDermott International Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 McDermott International Recent Development
12.4 Stoltoff shore
12.4.1 Stoltoff shore Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction
12.4.4 Stoltoff shore Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Stoltoff shore Recent Development
12.5 Saipem
12.5.1 Saipem Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction
12.5.4 Saipem Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Saipem Recent Development
12.6 Skandi Navica
12.6.1 Skandi Navica Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction
12.6.4 Skandi Navica Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Skandi Navica Recent Development
12.7 Allseas
12.7.1 Allseas Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction
12.7.4 Allseas Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Allseas Recent Development
12.9 Cal Dive International
12.9.1 Cal Dive International Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction
12.9.4 Cal Dive International Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Cal Dive International Recent Development
12.10 Global Industries
12.10.1 Global Industries Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Subsea Vessel Operations Introduction
12.10.4 Global Industries Revenue in Subsea Vessel Operations Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Global Industries Recent Development
12.11 Helix
12.12 Sea Trucks Group
12.13 Subsea 7
12.14 Van Oord
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
