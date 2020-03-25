This report focuses on the global Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Asset Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Zebra

Sato

Honeywell

Trimble

TomTom

Topcon

Ubisense

Mojix

Impinj

Comarch

CA

Snow Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Logistics & Transportation

Telecom & IT

Education

BFSI

Residential & Hospitality

Oil & Gas

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Asset Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Asset Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Asset Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Logistics & Transportation

1.5.3 Telecom & IT

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 BFSI

1.5.6 Residential & Hospitality

1.5.7 Oil & Gas

1.5.8 Government

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Asset Management Market Size

2.2 Asset Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Asset Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Asset Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Asset Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Asset Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Asset Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Asset Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Asset Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Asset Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Asset Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Asset Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Asset Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Asset Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Asset Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Asset Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Asset Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Asset Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Asset Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Asset Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Asset Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Asset Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Asset Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Asset Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Asset Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Asset Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Asset Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Asset Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Zebra

12.1.1 Zebra Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Asset Management Introduction

12.1.4 Zebra Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Zebra Recent Development

12.2 Sato

12.2.1 Sato Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Asset Management Introduction

12.2.4 Sato Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Sato Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell

12.3.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Asset Management Introduction

12.3.4 Honeywell Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.4 Trimble

12.4.1 Trimble Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Asset Management Introduction

12.4.4 Trimble Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Trimble Recent Development

12.5 TomTom

12.5.1 TomTom Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Asset Management Introduction

12.5.4 TomTom Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 TomTom Recent Development

12.6 Topcon

12.6.1 Topcon Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Asset Management Introduction

12.6.4 Topcon Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Topcon Recent Development

12.7 Ubisense

12.7.1 Ubisense Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Asset Management Introduction

12.7.4 Ubisense Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ubisense Recent Development

12.8 Mojix

12.8.1 Mojix Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Asset Management Introduction

12.8.4 Mojix Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Mojix Recent Development

12.9 Impinj

12.9.1 Impinj Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Asset Management Introduction

12.9.4 Impinj Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Impinj Recent Development

12.10 Comarch

12.10.1 Comarch Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Asset Management Introduction

12.10.4 Comarch Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Comarch Recent Development

12.11 CA

12.12 Snow Software

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

