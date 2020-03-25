This report focuses on the global Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Asset Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Zebra
Sato
Honeywell
Trimble
TomTom
Topcon
Ubisense
Mojix
Impinj
Comarch
CA
Snow Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics & Transportation
Telecom & IT
Education
BFSI
Residential & Hospitality
Oil & Gas
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Asset Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Asset Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Asset Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Logistics & Transportation
1.5.3 Telecom & IT
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 BFSI
1.5.6 Residential & Hospitality
1.5.7 Oil & Gas
1.5.8 Government
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Asset Management Market Size
2.2 Asset Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Asset Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Asset Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Asset Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Asset Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Asset Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Asset Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Asset Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Asset Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Asset Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Asset Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Asset Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Asset Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Asset Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Asset Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Asset Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Asset Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Asset Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Asset Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Asset Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Asset Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Asset Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Asset Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Asset Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Asset Management Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Asset Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Asset Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Asset Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Zebra
12.1.1 Zebra Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Asset Management Introduction
12.1.4 Zebra Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Zebra Recent Development
12.2 Sato
12.2.1 Sato Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Asset Management Introduction
12.2.4 Sato Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Sato Recent Development
12.3 Honeywell
12.3.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Asset Management Introduction
12.3.4 Honeywell Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.4 Trimble
12.4.1 Trimble Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Asset Management Introduction
12.4.4 Trimble Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Trimble Recent Development
12.5 TomTom
12.5.1 TomTom Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Asset Management Introduction
12.5.4 TomTom Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 TomTom Recent Development
12.6 Topcon
12.6.1 Topcon Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Asset Management Introduction
12.6.4 Topcon Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Topcon Recent Development
12.7 Ubisense
12.7.1 Ubisense Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Asset Management Introduction
12.7.4 Ubisense Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Ubisense Recent Development
12.8 Mojix
12.8.1 Mojix Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Asset Management Introduction
12.8.4 Mojix Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Mojix Recent Development
12.9 Impinj
12.9.1 Impinj Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Asset Management Introduction
12.9.4 Impinj Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Impinj Recent Development
12.10 Comarch
12.10.1 Comarch Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Asset Management Introduction
12.10.4 Comarch Revenue in Asset Management Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Comarch Recent Development
12.11 CA
12.12 Snow Software
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
