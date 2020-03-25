This report focuses on the global Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Siem Offshore AS
Vallianz
McDermott International
Stoltoff shore
Saipem
Skandi Navica
Allseas
Cal Dive International
Global Industries
Helix
Sea Trucks Group
Subsea 7
Van Oord
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Inspection
Maintenance
Repair
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Submarine Communications
Power
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To present the Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Inspection
1.4.3 Maintenance
1.4.4 Repair
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Oil & Gas
1.5.3 Submarine Communications
1.5.4 Power
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size
2.2 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Key Players in China
7.3 China Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Type
7.4 China Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Key Players in India
10.3 India Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Type
10.4 India Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Siem Offshore AS
12.1.1 Siem Offshore AS Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Introduction
12.1.4 Siem Offshore AS Revenue in Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Siem Offshore AS Recent Development
12.2 Vallianz
12.2.1 Vallianz Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Introduction
12.2.4 Vallianz Revenue in Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Vallianz Recent Development
12.3 McDermott International
12.3.1 McDermott International Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Introduction
12.3.4 McDermott International Revenue in Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 McDermott International Recent Development
12.4 Stoltoff shore
12.4.1 Stoltoff shore Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Introduction
12.4.4 Stoltoff shore Revenue in Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Stoltoff shore Recent Development
12.5 Saipem
12.5.1 Saipem Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Introduction
12.5.4 Saipem Revenue in Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Saipem Recent Development
12.6 Skandi Navica
12.6.1 Skandi Navica Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Introduction
12.6.4 Skandi Navica Revenue in Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Skandi Navica Recent Development
12.7 Allseas
12.7.1 Allseas Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Introduction
12.7.4 Allseas Revenue in Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Allseas Recent Development
12.8 Saipem
12.8.1 Saipem Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Introduction
12.8.4 Saipem Revenue in Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Saipem Recent Development
12.9 Cal Dive International
12.9.1 Cal Dive International Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Introduction
12.9.4 Cal Dive International Revenue in Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Cal Dive International Recent Development
12.10 Global Industries
12.10.1 Global Industries Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Introduction
12.10.4 Global Industries Revenue in Inspection, Maintenance and Repair (IMR) Vessel Operation Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Global Industries Recent Development
12.11 Helix
12.12 Sea Trucks Group
12.13 Subsea 7
12.14 Van Oord
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
