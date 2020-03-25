This report focuses on the global Workforce Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workforce Management development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Workforce Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Active Ops Limited
Ceridian HCM Holding
Nice Systems Limited
Oracle Corporation
Eg Solutions PLC
Infor
JDA Software Group
Kronos Incorporated
Workforce Software Group
Reflexis Systems
Replicon
SISQUAL
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Academia
Automotive and Manufacturing
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Workforce Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Workforce Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Workforce Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Workforce Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Workforce Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Academia
1.5.3 Automotive and Manufacturing
1.5.4 BFSI
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Retail
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Workforce Management Market Size
2.2 Workforce Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Workforce Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Workforce Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Workforce Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Workforce Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Workforce Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Workforce Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Workforce Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Workforce Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Workforce Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Workforce Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Workforce Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Workforce Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Workforce Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Workforce Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Workforce Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Workforce Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Workforce Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Workforce Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Workforce Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Workforce Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Workforce Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Workforce Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Workforce Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Workforce Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Workforce Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Workforce Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Workforce Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Workforce Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Workforce Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Workforce Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Workforce Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Workforce Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Active Ops Limited
12.1.1 Active Ops Limited Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Workforce Management Introduction
12.1.4 Active Ops Limited Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Active Ops Limited Recent Development
12.2 Ceridian HCM Holding
12.2.1 Ceridian HCM Holding Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Workforce Management Introduction
12.2.4 Ceridian HCM Holding Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Ceridian HCM Holding Recent Development
12.3 Nice Systems Limited
12.3.1 Nice Systems Limited Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Workforce Management Introduction
12.3.4 Nice Systems Limited Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Nice Systems Limited Recent Development
12.4 Oracle Corporation
12.4.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Workforce Management Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Eg Solutions PLC
12.5.1 Eg Solutions PLC Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Workforce Management Introduction
12.5.4 Eg Solutions PLC Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Eg Solutions PLC Recent Development
12.6 Infor
12.6.1 Infor Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Workforce Management Introduction
12.6.4 Infor Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Infor Recent Development
12.7 JDA Software Group
12.7.1 JDA Software Group Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Workforce Management Introduction
12.7.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development
12.8 Kronos Incorporated
12.8.1 Kronos Incorporated Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Workforce Management Introduction
12.8.4 Kronos Incorporated Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Kronos Incorporated Recent Development
12.9 Workforce Software Group
12.9.1 Workforce Software Group Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Workforce Management Introduction
12.9.4 Workforce Software Group Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Workforce Software Group Recent Development
12.10 Reflexis Systems
12.10.1 Reflexis Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Workforce Management Introduction
12.10.4 Reflexis Systems Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Reflexis Systems Recent Development
12.11 Replicon
12.12 SISQUAL
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
