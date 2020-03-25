This report focuses on the global Workforce Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workforce Management development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Workforce Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Active Ops Limited

Ceridian HCM Holding

Nice Systems Limited

Oracle Corporation

Eg Solutions PLC

Infor

JDA Software Group

Kronos Incorporated

Workforce Software Group

Reflexis Systems

Replicon

SISQUAL

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Academia

Automotive and Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Workforce Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Workforce Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Workforce Management are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Workforce Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Workforce Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Academia

1.5.3 Automotive and Manufacturing

1.5.4 BFSI

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Retail

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Workforce Management Market Size

2.2 Workforce Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Workforce Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Workforce Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Workforce Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Workforce Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Workforce Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Workforce Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Workforce Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Workforce Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Workforce Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Workforce Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Workforce Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Workforce Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Workforce Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Workforce Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Workforce Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Workforce Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Workforce Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Workforce Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Workforce Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Workforce Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Workforce Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Workforce Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Workforce Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Workforce Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Workforce Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Workforce Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Workforce Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Workforce Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Workforce Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Workforce Management Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Workforce Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Workforce Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Workforce Management Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Active Ops Limited

12.1.1 Active Ops Limited Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Workforce Management Introduction

12.1.4 Active Ops Limited Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Active Ops Limited Recent Development

12.2 Ceridian HCM Holding

12.2.1 Ceridian HCM Holding Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Workforce Management Introduction

12.2.4 Ceridian HCM Holding Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Ceridian HCM Holding Recent Development

12.3 Nice Systems Limited

12.3.1 Nice Systems Limited Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Workforce Management Introduction

12.3.4 Nice Systems Limited Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Nice Systems Limited Recent Development

12.4 Oracle Corporation

12.4.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Workforce Management Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Eg Solutions PLC

12.5.1 Eg Solutions PLC Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Workforce Management Introduction

12.5.4 Eg Solutions PLC Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Eg Solutions PLC Recent Development

12.6 Infor

12.6.1 Infor Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Workforce Management Introduction

12.6.4 Infor Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Infor Recent Development

12.7 JDA Software Group

12.7.1 JDA Software Group Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Workforce Management Introduction

12.7.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development

12.8 Kronos Incorporated

12.8.1 Kronos Incorporated Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Workforce Management Introduction

12.8.4 Kronos Incorporated Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Kronos Incorporated Recent Development

12.9 Workforce Software Group

12.9.1 Workforce Software Group Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Workforce Management Introduction

12.9.4 Workforce Software Group Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Workforce Software Group Recent Development

12.10 Reflexis Systems

12.10.1 Reflexis Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Workforce Management Introduction

12.10.4 Reflexis Systems Revenue in Workforce Management Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Reflexis Systems Recent Development

12.11 Replicon

12.12 SISQUAL

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

