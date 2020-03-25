In 2017, the global Intrusion Detection and Protection System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intrusion Detection and Protection System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intrusion Detection and Protection System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Symantec

IBM

HP

Intel (McAfee)

Trend Micro

Checkpoint Security Software

Juniper Networks

ST Engineering

Radware

Arbor Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

SaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Energy & Utlities

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intrusion Detection and Protection System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intrusion Detection and Protection System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intrusion Detection and Protection System are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

