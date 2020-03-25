In 2017, the global Intrusion Detection and Protection System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intrusion Detection and Protection System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intrusion Detection and Protection System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Symantec
IBM
HP
Intel (McAfee)
Trend Micro
Checkpoint Security Software
Juniper Networks
ST Engineering
Radware
Arbor Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
SaaS
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Energy & Utlities
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intrusion Detection and Protection System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intrusion Detection and Protection System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intrusion Detection and Protection System are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 SaaS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 IT & Telecom
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Energy & Utlities
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size
2.2 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intrusion Detection and Protection System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Intrusion Detection and Protection System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intrusion Detection and Protection System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Key Players in China
7.3 China Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Type
7.4 China Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Key Players in India
10.3 India Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Type
10.4 India Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Intrusion Detection and Protection System Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Intrusion Detection and Protection System Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Symantec
12.2.1 Symantec Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Introduction
12.2.4 Symantec Revenue in Intrusion Detection and Protection System Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Intrusion Detection and Protection System Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 HP
12.4.1 HP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Introduction
12.4.4 HP Revenue in Intrusion Detection and Protection System Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 HP Recent Development
12.5 Intel (McAfee)
12.5.1 Intel (McAfee) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Introduction
12.5.4 Intel (McAfee) Revenue in Intrusion Detection and Protection System Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Intel (McAfee) Recent Development
12.6 Trend Micro
12.6.1 Trend Micro Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Introduction
12.6.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Intrusion Detection and Protection System Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Trend Micro Recent Development
12.7 Checkpoint Security Software
12.7.1 Checkpoint Security Software Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Introduction
12.7.4 Checkpoint Security Software Revenue in Intrusion Detection and Protection System Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Checkpoint Security Software Recent Development
12.8 Juniper Networks
12.8.1 Juniper Networks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Introduction
12.8.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Intrusion Detection and Protection System Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development
12.9 ST Engineering
12.9.1 ST Engineering Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Introduction
12.9.4 ST Engineering Revenue in Intrusion Detection and Protection System Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 ST Engineering Recent Development
12.10 Radware
12.10.1 Radware Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Intrusion Detection and Protection System Introduction
12.10.4 Radware Revenue in Intrusion Detection and Protection System Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Radware Recent Development
12.11 Arbor Networks
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
